Benoît VAILLÉ

NAVTEQ
- Marketing Manager
Chicago
2006 - maintenant
Digital map provider, June 2006 to date
Part of the EMEA B2B marketing & sales organization. Leading four corporate initiatives in EMEA with the objective to develop new revenue streams in addition to NAVTEQ’s traditional reseller channel (fleet management and GIS):
Webraska
- Business Development Manager
2000 - 2006
(Navigation services and LBS provider)
May 2000 – June 2006
Development indirect sales through mobile phone manufacturers in Europe
• Creation of phone and service bundles with phone manufacturers and mobile operators
• Management of technical teams for porting of applications to latest phones
• Set-up of promotional campaigns and product launch with Mobile Carrier and Phone Manufacturer
SonyEricsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, Blackberry
Achievement: Qualcomm, Novacom and SonyEricsson
Channel Marketing
• Support to mobile carrier in order to drive service adoption (feature set, pricing policy, promotion)
Orange France and UK, Vodafone Italy, Telefonica Moviles
Omniticket Network
- Business Analyst
1999 - 2000
(Online ticketing)
September 1999 – May 2000
• Business planning and launch of a new concept of urban leisure pass (“City OmniTicket”)
• Successful deployment in Singapore and Sydney
IES
- Ingénieur Commercial
Ramonville
1997 - 1999
(Battery chargers and motor appliances for battery-powered vehicles)
September 1997 – September 1999
• Opening of the US office in Chicago, incorporation of IES Inc.
• Coordination of product adaptation to US market requirements with engineering department in France
• Direct sales to material handling vehicle manufacturers
• Successful launch of the product in partnership with local manufacturer