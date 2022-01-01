Menu

Benoît VAILLÉ

Chicago

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • NAVTEQ - Marketing Manager

    Chicago 2006 - maintenant Digital map provider, June 2006 to date
    Part of the EMEA B2B marketing & sales organization. Leading four corporate initiatives in EMEA with the objective to develop new revenue streams in addition to NAVTEQ’s traditional reseller channel (fleet management and GIS):

  • Webraska - Business Development Manager

    2000 - 2006 (Navigation services and LBS provider)
    May 2000 – June 2006

    Development indirect sales through mobile phone manufacturers in Europe
    • Creation of phone and service bundles with phone manufacturers and mobile operators
    • Management of technical teams for porting of applications to latest phones
    • Set-up of promotional campaigns and product launch with Mobile Carrier and Phone Manufacturer
    SonyEricsson, Nokia, Qualcomm, Blackberry
    Achievement: Qualcomm, Novacom and SonyEricsson

    Channel Marketing
    • Support to mobile carrier in order to drive service adoption (feature set, pricing policy, promotion)
    Orange France and UK, Vodafone Italy, Telefonica Moviles

  • Omniticket Network - Business Analyst

    1999 - 2000 (Online ticketing)
    September 1999 – May 2000

    • Business planning and launch of a new concept of urban leisure pass (“City OmniTicket”)
    • Successful deployment in Singapore and Sydney

  • IES - Ingénieur Commercial

    Ramonville 1997 - 1999 (Battery chargers and motor appliances for battery-powered vehicles)
    September 1997 – September 1999

    • Opening of the US office in Chicago, incorporation of IES Inc.
    • Coordination of product adaptation to US market requirements with engineering department in France
    • Direct sales to material handling vehicle manufacturers
    • Successful launch of the product in partnership with local manufacturer

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Marseille

    Marseille 1994 - 1997 Electrotechnique, Electronique de Puissance et Systèmes Associés

    (ex-ESIM, Master of Engineering in Electronics, Electrotechnics and Systems)
    • 8-month internship with Air Liquide in Singapore (1995)
    • 10-month internship with Electropaz in La Paz, Bolivia (1996)

  • Lycée Jean Baptiste Corot

    Savigny Sur Orge 1992 - 1994 Sup et Spé M

