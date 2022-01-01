Benoit WERNER

York2013 - 2017In the context of the European Marketing department creation, I joined the team to manage the entire range of traditional products such as brackets, arch-wires, tubes and bands.
The objective is twofold: to streamline and coordinate actions at European level while developing profitability in a strong market contraction.
Strategic marketing
- Product Positioning
- Streamlining the global portfolio (over 7000 references)
- Global product launch strategy for Europe
- Development of sales management tools (dashboards, QT, ...)
- Monitoring sales and product mix
- Orthodontic KOLs relationship management
Operational marketing
- Product launches in the 8 countries (training, coordination, follow-up)
- Development of sales and training materials to support the sale
- Internal communication process implementation
Communication & Event Organization
- Strategy of corporate image in Europe
- Community management
- Congress and clinical education event organization
- Press Relation
HILL ROM
- Product manager
2006 - 2013Responsible for acute care and ICU beds, therapeutic surfaces, lifting and mobilization solutions, I interfaced daily with the French and Belgian sales teams to support the sales and service activity through the creation of marketing materials.The mission was to develop links between R&D, strategic Marketing and country management teams to implement comprehensive strategies and market analysis.
This position was particularly interesting because of its International environment making me constantly interact with my European counterparts.
The most significant experience was the integration of two companies Hill-Rom purshased : Liko in 2011 and Völker in 2012.
In the steering comitee, I was in charge of all the communication strategies. I developed a model of internal and external communication to inform and to reassure about the sustainability of the development strategy of the company.
To date, these two entities are fully melted in the company Hill-Rom and the group continues to grow to reach 100 M$ of revenue.
Commercial experience
- Key account operational management (UGAP)
- Product training in medical facilities
- Responses to tenders - 250/year
Operational & Strategic Marketing
- Develop, propose and drive the annual marketing plans (including 200 k€ budget management)
- Market analysis (global and per segment)
- Sales analysis, implementation and monitoring of actions, ROI
- Product launches
- Sales support and profitability improvement (margin awareness, product package development, ...)
- Creation of sales support tools
Communication & Events
- Organization of congresses and tradeshows
- Project management (action phoning ...)
- Community management
- Websites management
- Management of physical media (creating, printing, inventory management)
- Press Relation
La Ligue de l'Enseignement
- Communication assistant
2005 - 2006(Sandwich training course)
La Ligue de l'enseignement has offered me the opportunity to make my first business experience as communication assistant.
The voluntary sector requires a very specific marketing : generate profits to balance a budget.
Develop to invest more in community projects such as professional training, educational projects and consolidation of the social fabric was our main objectives.
Communication
- Project management, creation and management of databases,
- Public relations, internal and external communication,
- Design communication materials (brochures, posters, ...)
- Website management, video editing, Development / Monitoring satisfaction surveys
Trainings
- BAFA trainer
- Regulatory trainings for associations
Club Méditerranée
- G.O.
Paris2001 - 2005As a student job, this experience was particularly rewarding.
Discovering countries through the Club Med villages (Tunisia, Morocco, Portugal, West Indies, Italia, ...), I had the opportunity to work with dozens of different nationalities.
This approach helps me today with project management in international contexts.
Furthermore, being skillful, I had the opportunity to set up multiple organizational processes in order to best achieve my goals.
From the team management of children councelors to the sound management (DJ, sound manager, ...) via the entertainment and dance lessons (salsa & rock), I had to learn to organize my time to be as operational as possible.
Finally, I had the opportunity to participate to the upgrading corporate strategy through trainings and local applications of the overall strategy.