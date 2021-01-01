Bernard DUGELAY

Mes compétences :
Automobile
Développement produit
électroménager
Marketing
Marketing stratégique
Moto
Ski
Entreprises
KRUPS - GROUPE SEB
maintenant
CALOR - Groupe SEB
maintenant
SEB
- Vice President Marketing - Home Care
2012 - maintenantManagement of the strategic marketing of Home Cleaning and Home Comfort families worldwide(Product strategy, pricing, advertising, POS communication)
Groupe SEB
- Vice President Marketing for West and South Europe
Vernon2008 - 2011In charge of the marketing cooordination and synthesis, within the sub-continent (France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece)
* definition and construction of a continental marketing organisation
* leadership of continental launch packages, on strategic launches for the area: development of the marketing package, and follow-up of the implementation per country
* development of joint international operations with our key international clients: Carrefour, Auchan, KESA: shop animations, pinternational promotions,...
* in charge of the assortment convergence: references, pricing
* recommandation of marketing strategy on the continent level: , TV and press communication, internet, POS actions and animations
Groupe SEB
- Directeur de Produits International
Vernon2001 - 2007Responsable du marketing stratégique d'une famille de produits en forte croissance (stations vapeur), pour les trois marques: Calor/Tefal, Rowenta et Moulinex.
En charge du développement de l'activité au travers des nouveaux produits, des films publicitaires, du développement de la catégorie sur de nouveaux marchés.
Responsable de la rentabilité de la catégorie, de sa croissance, et de ses performances sur le marché mondial.
Groupe SEB
- Chef de Produit International
Vernon1998 - 2001En charge du développement des nouveaux produits sur la marque Calor-Tefal, dans le domaine du soin du linge.
Automobiles PEUGEOT
- Chef de Projet Produit: 206
Rueil Malmaison1991 - 1997Responsable de la fonction marketing sur le plateau de conception véhicule (projet T1, future 206, 1ère voiture vendue en Europe en 2000 et 2001).
Garant du respect du cahier des charges marketing
Automobiles PEUGEOT
- Délégué Régional Formation
Rueil Malmaison1989 - 1991Chargé de la formation du réseau commercial de la région Sud Ouest aux outils d'approche commerciale (concessionnaires, chefs des ventes, vendeurs), et de la mise en place de ces outils dans les concessions.