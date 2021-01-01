Menu

Bertrand FORCHER

  • GRTS Business Foundations director
  • Groupe Rocher
  • GRTS Business Foundations director

La Gacilly

En résumé

GRTS Business Foundations director with Groupe Rocher.
Main objectives are to support current Business applications (Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Distribution and Finance) and enhance them to support Groupe Rocher strategies and missions.

I previously spend more than twenty years with Accenture as a Principal Director within the SAP Practice with a strong international exposure.
Throughout my career, I supported clients across different industries, and led large complex international SAP delivery programs in Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia. This included Oil & Gas and Products (Automotive and Industrial equipments) clients.

Strong proficiency in Program Management, Procurement, SAP (ECC and S/4HANA) and SAP SaaS solutions (SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, SAP Fieldglass), Business Transformation and Supply Chain.

Entreprises

  • Groupe Rocher - GRTS Business Foundations director

    Informatique | La Gacilly (56200) 2020 - maintenant GRTS Business Foundations director with Groupe Rocher. Main objectives are to support current Business applications (Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Distribution and Finance) and enhance them to support Groupe Rocher strategies and missions.

  • Accenture - Associate Director

    Informatique | Paris 1999 - 2020 Project Manager for the SAP Carve Out (Supply chain, Finance, Projects and HR) in France (Energy (Nuclear)).

    Middle East - UAE and Qatar Project and Program management experiences:
    + Full SAP implementation (14 modules in 10 months) in Qatar (Petrochemical)
    + ERP study in Qatar (Petrochemical).
    + Supply Chain roadmap definition in KSA (Oil and Gas).
    + SAP Business Planning and Consolidation group program in UAE (Retail).


    Program Manager for the Roll Out of a SAP Core System (Sales, Installation and Customer Service) in Russia (Industrial equipment).

    Project Manager for the Upgrades of a SAP Core system (SAP R/3 4.6C and BW3.5 to ECC6 and BI7) in France and The Netherlands (Electronic equipment).

    Project Manager for Procure To Pay stream and Integration manager during Blueprint and Design phases of a worldwide SAP program in France and USA (Industrial equipment).

    Project manager for the Roll Outs of a new IS solution based on SAP R/3 4.6C in France, South Korea, Poland and USA (Automotive).

Formations

Réseau