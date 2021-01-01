Bertrand FORCHER

GRTS Business Foundations director with Groupe Rocher.

Main objectives are to support current Business applications (Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Distribution and Finance) and enhance them to support Groupe Rocher strategies and missions.



I previously spend more than twenty years with Accenture as a Principal Director within the SAP Practice with a strong international exposure.

Throughout my career, I supported clients across different industries, and led large complex international SAP delivery programs in Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia. This included Oil & Gas and Products (Automotive and Industrial equipments) clients.



Strong proficiency in Program Management, Procurement, SAP (ECC and S/4HANA) and SAP SaaS solutions (SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, SAP Fieldglass), Business Transformation and Supply Chain.