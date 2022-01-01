Frédéric ASQUIEDGE

I like to learn and have impact by solving complex problems with simple solutions leveraging multidisciplinary teams & technology ; Transforming Finance functions & organizations. Driving sales & delivery for solutions in finance, treasury & payment.



Currently Director at Grant Thornton France, Finance Transformation practice.



Former Managing Director at Accenture, with 16 years experience in finance transformation & digital projects for Major clients in multiple industries - Société Générale, LVMH, Valeo, Faurecia, Renault, CMA CGM,... - and multiple countries - France, USA, Australia, Japan, Spain,



Recently created, funded, launched & successfully developed the 1st boutique gym for indoor cycling on the french riviera - studio cyclone - as a personal project. Now transitioned to local manager.