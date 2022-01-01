Menu

Frédéric ASQUIEDGE

  • Cie Ibm France
  • Client Partner

Paris

En résumé

I like to learn and have impact by solving complex problems with simple solutions leveraging multidisciplinary teams & technology ; Transforming Finance functions & organizations. Driving sales & delivery for solutions in finance, treasury & payment.

Currently Director at Grant Thornton France, Finance Transformation practice.

Former Managing Director at Accenture, with 16 years experience in finance transformation & digital projects for Major clients in multiple industries - Société Générale, LVMH, Valeo, Faurecia, Renault, CMA CGM,... - and multiple countries - France, USA, Australia, Japan, Spain,

Recently created, funded, launched & successfully developed the 1st boutique gym for indoor cycling on the french riviera - studio cyclone - as a personal project. Now transitioned to local manager.

Entreprises

  • Cie Ibm France - Client Partner

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2022 - maintenant

  • Grant Thornton - Directeur

    Finance | Neuilly-sur-Seine (92200) 2020 - 2022 Conseil Opérationnel - Transformation Finance

  • Studio cyclone - Entrepreneur

    2017 - 2020 Planification, financement, lancement, développement commercial et transition à un manager local.

  • Accenture - Managing Director

    Paris 2001 - 2017 Transport Maritime
    Marseille - 18 mois
    Transformation et modernisation de l’ensemble des processus de l’entreprise
    Directeur de projet, Responsable des équipes fonctionnelles Finance, Architecte solution de banque interne.


    Banque
    Paris - 12 mois
    Transformation et modernisation des processus financiers & risque
    Chef de projet fonctionnel et architecte applicatif en charge de la solution de comptabilité centralisée groupe, architecture reposant sur une base contrat (Bank Analyzer & SAP New GL) - Conception générale et détaillée.

    Cosmétique et parfums
    International - 4 mois
    Sélection d’un ERP et définition d’un schéma directeur à 3 ans pour 15 filiales internationales
    Chef de Projet - Conduite de l’étude, animation des ateliers en filiale, animation des comités de pilotage et présentation des conclusions aux directeurs financiers, directeurs des opérations et directeurs des systèmes d’information.

    Cosmétique et parfums
    France - 14 mois
    Conception et mise en œuvre d’une solution SAP intégrée
    Chef de projet fonctionnel et architecte applicatif en charge des processus finance et contrôle de gestion (SAP New GL) - Réponse à appel d’offre (2 mois), conception générale et détaillée, réalisation et mise en production - 10 filiales européennes.

    Equipementier automobile
    France - 21 mois
    Conception et mise en œuvre d’une solution SAP intégrée
    Architecte applicatif en charge des processus finance et contrôle de gestion (SAP New GL) - Réponse à appel d’offre (4 mois), conception générale et détaillée, réalisation et mise en production sur 2 sites pilotes / scope de 100 entités légales.

    Constructeur automobile
    France/Corée - 4 mois
    Etude de scénarios de déploiement de la solution SAP finance du groupe dans les filiales coréennes
    Chef de projet - Animation d’ateliers en Corée, évaluation et chiffrage des scénarios de déploiements.

    Producteur et distributeur de vins & spiritueux
    Etats-Unis - 10 mois
    Déploiement de la solution SAP du groupe & internalisation des fonctions back-office de la filiale de distribution aux Etats-Unis
    Responsable de domaine - conception et mise en œuvre des processus financiers et contrôle de gestion de la solution SAP déployée pour supporter les fonctions opérationnelles.

    Entreprise de construction
    France - 4 mois
    Conception et mise en œuvre d’une solution SAP intégrée
    Consultant fonctionnel - responsable des processus de trésorerie opérationnelle de la filiale française (200 entités légales).

    Equipementier automobile
    Japon - 8 mois
    Déploiement de la solution SAP du groupe dans l’une des filiales japonaise
    Responsable de domaine - processus financiers et contrôle de gestion.

    Producteur et distributeur de cigarettes & cigares
    France/Espagne - 12 mois
    Conception et mise en œuvre d’une solution SAP intégrée
    Consultant fonctionnel - processus clients, fournisseurs, trésorerie opérationnelle pour les filiales françaises et espagnoles.

    Projets antérieurs pour Accenture
    Equipementier automobile (France / République Tchèque) - 12 mois, Société de services de propreté - 8 mois

Formations

  • University Of Southern California USC (Los Angeles, California)

    Los Angeles, California 1999 - 1999 MBA

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 1996 - 2001 Conseil

