Bertrand POEY

------------------------------------------------------

FRENCH

------------------------------------------------------

Position actuelle: Responsable du Departement IT Account Management, en charge de la relation cliente pour les solutions IT des principaux clients de type Agence de Voyage traditionnelle (Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express, Hogg Robinson, ..,), representant un Chiffre d'Affaires d'environ 30MEuros.



Background: De formation Ingénieur en Informatique, spécialisé dans les Systèmes d'Information, j'ai construit mon expertise à l'occasion de plusieures missions de consulting en Région Parisienne, puis dans le Sud de la France, sur Sophia-Antipolis. J'ai experimenté de nombreux aspects des projets Software dans des contextes variés (contexte international, le plus souvent), ainsi que la gestion de la relation cliente.



Mon savoir-faire s'oriente autour du Management (Business, Project, Organisation) anisi que l'analyse fonctionnelle.

Qualités: Attitude professionnelle, adaptabilité, communication, prise de décision, approche multi-culturelle.



Principales epériences:

Head of Rail Product & Program Management au sein d'Amadeus IT Group, responsable des Départements Rail Product Management et Rail Program Management (Budget annuel de 23 Millions Euros).

Project Manager (certifié PMP), en charge de projets internationaux (organisations et projets sur plusieurs sites et pays).

Program Management et Business Development Management (BDM).



Specialties:

Management,

Strategy & Communication,

Project Management,

Contract et Pre-sales Management,

Gestion cliente.





------------------------------------------------------

ENGLISH

------------------------------------------------------

Current position: Head of IT Account Management Department, in charge of the IT solutions for the main traditional Travel agencies (Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express, Hogg Robinson, ..,), representing almost 30MEuros yearly turnover.



Background: As Engineer in Computer Science, specialist in Information Systems, I have built up a rich personal experience during several missions in Paris and employments in Sophia-Antipolis. In various contexts, I used to handle different aspects of the Software Projects: SW development, validation and tests, management of the customer requirements, functional analysis and Quality Assurance.



My know-how is mainly based on Project Management, Functional expertness and Team/Business Management.

My manners, improved with my international experiences, confirm my personal adaptation's capability and my ability for integrating competitive teams.



Main experiences:

Head of Rail Product and Program Management in Amadeus IT Group. Leading the Rail Product Management Department and the Rail Program Management Department (representing a 23 Million Euros yearly budget).

Project Manager (PMP Certified), in charge of International projects. Responsible for handling teams and projects in several locations (France + other countries).

Program Management and Business Development Management (BDM).



Specialties:

Management,

Strategy & Communication,

Project Management,

Contract and Pre-sales Management,

Customer Management.



Mes compétences :

Business

Business strategy

Management

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Project Management

PMP

PMP Certified

Strategy

Strategy Management

Validation

Gestion de projet