Bertrand POEY

  • Amadeus It Group, SA
  • Directeur Agences de Voyages et Gestour

Sophia-Antipolis

En résumé

FRENCH
Position actuelle: Responsable du Departement IT Account Management, en charge de la relation cliente pour les solutions IT des principaux clients de type Agence de Voyage traditionnelle (Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express, Hogg Robinson, ..,), representant un Chiffre d'Affaires d'environ 30MEuros.

Background: De formation Ingénieur en Informatique, spécialisé dans les Systèmes d'Information, j'ai construit mon expertise à l'occasion de plusieures missions de consulting en Région Parisienne, puis dans le Sud de la France, sur Sophia-Antipolis. J'ai experimenté de nombreux aspects des projets Software dans des contextes variés (contexte international, le plus souvent), ainsi que la gestion de la relation cliente.

Mon savoir-faire s'oriente autour du Management (Business, Project, Organisation) anisi que l'analyse fonctionnelle.
Qualités: Attitude professionnelle, adaptabilité, communication, prise de décision, approche multi-culturelle.

Principales epériences:
Head of Rail Product & Program Management au sein d'Amadeus IT Group, responsable des Départements Rail Product Management et Rail Program Management (Budget annuel de 23 Millions Euros).
Project Manager (certifié PMP), en charge de projets internationaux (organisations et projets sur plusieurs sites et pays).
Program Management et Business Development Management (BDM).

Specialties:
Management,
Strategy & Communication,
Project Management,
Contract et Pre-sales Management,
Gestion cliente.


ENGLISH
Current position: Head of IT Account Management Department, in charge of the IT solutions for the main traditional Travel agencies (Carlson Wagonlit Travel, American Express, Hogg Robinson, ..,), representing almost 30MEuros yearly turnover.

Background: As Engineer in Computer Science, specialist in Information Systems, I have built up a rich personal experience during several missions in Paris and employments in Sophia-Antipolis. In various contexts, I used to handle different aspects of the Software Projects: SW development, validation and tests, management of the customer requirements, functional analysis and Quality Assurance.

My know-how is mainly based on Project Management, Functional expertness and Team/Business Management.
My manners, improved with my international experiences, confirm my personal adaptation's capability and my ability for integrating competitive teams.

Main experiences:
Head of Rail Product and Program Management in Amadeus IT Group. Leading the Rail Product Management Department and the Rail Program Management Department (representing a 23 Million Euros yearly budget).
Project Manager (PMP Certified), in charge of International projects. Responsible for handling teams and projects in several locations (France + other countries).
Program Management and Business Development Management (BDM).

Specialties:
Management,
Strategy & Communication,
Project Management,
Contract and Pre-sales Management,
Customer Management.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business strategy
Management
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Project Management
PMP
PMP Certified
Strategy
Strategy Management
Validation
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Amadeus It Group, SA - Directeur Agences de Voyages et Gestour

    Direction générale | Sophia-Antipolis 2020 - maintenant En charge de l'ensemble des équipes travaillant pour nos clients francais Retail et Business.
    Egalmnt en charge de la Direction Commerciale pour Gestour (Mid-Back Office solution).

  • Amadeus It Group, SA - Responsable Monde - Projets Agences de Voyages Business

    Informatique | Sophia-Antipolis 2018 - 2020 Responsable de l'ensemble des équipes de Delivery dans le monde.
    Uniformisation des pratiques et process, Alignement des méthodes.
    Gestion de l'ensemble des projets des agences de Voyages Business pour l'ensemble des marchés mondiaux (190 implantations d'Amadeus).

  • Amadeus IT Group - Head of Global IT Account Management

    Sophia Antipolis 2013 - 2018 Responsable du departement IT Account Management, en charge de la relation cliente liee a l'ensemble des solutions IT destinees a nos principaux clients de type Agence de Voyage traditionnelle, representant un Chiffre d'Affaires annuel d'environ 30MEuros.

  • AMADEUS IT Group - Head of RAIL Product Management and Program Management Departments

    Sophia Antipolis 2009 - 2013 Au sein de la Division RAIL, Responsable du departement en charge du Product Management: Identification des besoins clients (IT et Distribution) et definition des solutions Marketing appropriées.
    Egalement Responsable du Departement Program Management, en charge de l'organisation et du Management des principaux programmes Rail de la societe.

  • AMADEUS SAS - PROJECT MANAGER

    Sophia Antipolis 2008 - 2009

  • CONTINENTAL (ex SIEMENS VDO Automotive) - Program Manager et Business Development Manager

    2000 - 2008 Plusieurs évolutions successives de poste:
    De 2000 à 2002: Responsable validation produit Navigation embarquée.
    De 2002 à 2006: SW Project Manager sur le produit de RadioNavigation embarqué dans les BMW Séries 1, 3, 5, 6, X5 et MINI.
    De 2006 à ce jour: Functional/Program Manager, responsable vis à vis du client final (BMW) de l'ensemble des développements et sujets liés à l'IHM (Interface Homme-Machine) et aux graphismes pour les produits SW dédiés à BMW (Systèmes de Radionavigation & Infotainment incluant Navigation GPS, Climatisation, Téléphonie, Radio/CD/DVD pour les séries 1, 3, 5, 6, MINI et X5).
    Coordination d'équipes de développement internationales (groupe de 20 personnes environ - développements réalisés en Roumanie, Allemagne et Tunisie) et gestion d'un budget annuel entre 1,6 et 2,4 M€.
    Support au Business Development Management (budgets négociés: entre 1,6 et 3 M€/an).

  • SEMA GROUP TELECOM - Responsable Tests Systèmes

    1999 - 2000 Mise en oeuvre des Tests Systèmes sur applications "Customer Care" et "Service Provisioning".

  • FRANCE TELECOM MOBILES (FTM -> ORANGE) - Chef de Projet / Assistance à Maîtrise d'Ouvrage

    1999 - 1999 MISSION ALTRAN SYSTEME D'INFORMATION CHEZ FRANCE TELECOM MOBILES (FTM) – Département Programme Euro/An2000 et Certification (10 mois)
    Chef de Projet/Assistance à Maîtrise d’Ouvrage, responsable de la Conformité An2000 (étude et validaiton) des périmètres "SMS" et "Encaissements" (lien FTM - Banques) du Système d'Information de la société.
    Définition des tests à réaliser, Mise en œuvre et suivi des plannings, coordination des interventions des équipes, définition des dossiers d’impact et du plan de crise, réalisation d'audits An 2000 sur plusieurs projets.

  • TRANSNUCLEAIRE (COGEMA -> AREVA) - Chef de Projet

    1998 - 1998 MISSION ALTRAN SYSTEME D'INFORMATION CHEZ TRANSNUCLEAIRE (Groupe AREVA) – Chef de Projet à la Direction Système d'Information (12 mois)
    Chef de Projet, responsable de la conception (étude des besoins, spécifications, …) et du suivi de réalisation des projets informatiques liés au Département Transport de la société.

  • LA POSTE - Expert Fonctionnel

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 1997 - 1997 MISSION ALTRAN SYSTEME D'INFORMATION A LA POSTE – Direction Financière / Systèmes d’Information (9 mois)
    Expert Fonctionnel / Adjoint au responsable de l’équipe Homologation sur le Projet « Véga Pilote », application Client/Serveur de reporting financier sur près de 500 sites en France (basée sur Hypérion): Conseil fonctionnel sur l'application - Définition des procédures, méthodes et plannings de test, suivi de l’équipe Homologation

  • ESSO - Ingénieur d'Etudes

    Courbevoie 1997 - 1997 MISSION ALTRAN SYSTEME D'INFORMATION CHEZ ESSO – Siège Social - Projet « ASR-TDO » (3 mois)
    Chargé de la conception et du développement (Access Basic / SQL-Server) d'une interface utilisateur et de modules primaires de contrôle d’intégrité pour le logiciel de gestion des données critiques de l'ensemble des sites français liés à ESSO (stations, entrepôts, matières, transporteurs, …).

  • RMT - Administrateur réseau et système

    1996 - 1996 Service Militaire au Régiment de Marche du Tchad - 10 mois.
    Administrateur système et responsable réseau du Poste de Commandement

  • DASSAULT AVIATION - Ingénieur de développement

    Saint-Cloud 1995 - 1995 Mémoire de Fin d'Etudes - 11 Mois au Bureau d'Etudes de St-Cloud.
    Chargé de la conception et la réalisation d'un environnement logiciel de définition de simulations complexes, afin d'enrichir les jeux d’essais sur bancs d'Intégration/Validation pour "Systèmes de Navigation et d’Attaque" et équipements embarqués des RAFALE et MIRAGE 2000-5 (développements C sous UNIX/XWINDOW/SUN OS).

