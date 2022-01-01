Bien Aimé ANDRIANIRINA SAOTRA

Mes compétences :
Analyse de Donnée
Appui technique aux éleveurs
SIG
Suivi et Evaluation
NCBA CLUSA International
- Monitoring Evaluation and Learning Officer
Technique | Andapa2020 - 2021Design and implement Internal Data Quality Assessment.
Train field staff in monitoring processes and standard procedures and templates.
Organize and implement trainings and learning events to share methodologies, training tools, materials with agriculture extension, private sector partners, and other stakeholders.
Design and implement baseline and endline studies utilizing scientific methods.
CARE International
- Regional Monitoring Evaluation Learning and Accountability Officer
Technique | Manakara2020 - 2020Capitalize project's achievements.
Look after the implementation of the project survey at the regional level.
Contribute with the Regional Coordinator to the planning and periodic reporting activities of the Project.
Enhance the capacity of the regional and the implementing partner team.
Technique | Maevatanana2019 - 2019Manage the project implementation at regional level:
Ensure compliance with the technical and methodological frameworks of the program.
Represent the association on the project’s themes.
Land O'lakes Inc.
- Monitoring and Evaluation Officer
2017 - maintenantImplement and manage the program’s monitoring and evaluation system. Oversee the day to day implementation of the Monitoring and evaluation system and procedures as well as the collection of indicators for quarterly reporting. Ensure that tools of data collection meets the project need and reporting timelines with quality and timeliness.
Action contre la Faim
- Analyste de Donnée
Clichy2016 - 2017Assurer les traitements complets des données recueillies sur le projet « Réponse à l’Urgence Nutritionnelle », de la saisie à l’analyse et produire les recommandations et alertes nécessaires à l’amélioration du processus de la collecte
Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH
- Stagiaire
2016 - 2016Contribution aux activités du projet Renforcement de la résilience par le développement de chaînes de valeur caprin, miel, ricin, haricot et niébbé dans le sud et le sud-est de Madagascar
UNOH Antsirabe, Madagascar
- Stagiaire
2016 - 2016Appui Technique aux éleveurs pour l'amélioration de l'hygiéne et la prophylaxie des animaux d'élevage
Formations
PERIPERI U/Univ-Tanà (Antananarivo)
Antananarivo2016 - 2016Formation en Gestion des Risques de Catastrophes, Résilience et Développement Communautaire le PERIPERI U/Univ-Tanà en partenariat avec le Département Multidisciplinaire en Gestion des Risques et des Catastrophes (DMGRC) et le Centre d’Etude et de Recherches Economique pour le Développement (CERED), en Décembre 2016 à Antananarivo, Madagascar
Ecole Supérieure Des Sciences Agronomiques (ESSA) (Antananarivo)