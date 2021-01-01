Menu

Billy BRUNNER

ALTKIRCH

Entreprises

  • Corteva - Asset Technology Leader Synthesis Unit

    2019 - maintenant

  • Dupont - Unit Technology Leader Synthesis unit

    2016 - 2019 Responsible of the technology for one synthesis unit. Process improvement plan, Troubleshooting, Quality, Lead Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Technical lead for investment projects (<500m$),

    Special assignment on overpressure protection - design of relief valve/ruptur disk according to RAGAGEP (API / ISO)

    Functionnal guidance to 2 process engineer.

  • DuPont - Contracting Technology Leader

    2014 - 2016 technical follow up of external manufacturing (mainly synthesis)

  • DuPont - Unit Technology Leader liquid formulation

    2009 - 2014 Responsible of the technology for the liquid formulation units. Process improvement plan, Troubleshooting, Quality, Introduction of new products, Lead Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Technical lead for investment projects (<500m$),

    Functionnal guidance to 1 process engineer.

  • DuPont - Process Engineer (synthesis unit)

    2005 - 2009 Technical position to assist operations with day to day organization - improve production capability, yield, and costs. Special assigments on other site role (VOCs ...).

  • Dupont - Process Engineer

    2004 - 2005 Liquid formulation units (Crop Protection science)

  • Ciba SC - Training course

    2004 - 2004 Applying new Ciba SC guideline

  • DuPont - Training course

    2003 - 2003 Improve quality control of Formulation process
    Scheduling tools for packaging line production plan

  • Novartis - Training course

    RUEIL MALMAISON 2002 - 2002 Start-up of a reliability project

  • Millenium Inorganic Chemicals - Work-study program in the laboratory

    1999 - 2001 Analytical laboratory.

Formations

