Billy BRUNNER

-
Corteva
- Asset Technology Leader Synthesis Unit
2019 - maintenant
-
Dupont
- Unit Technology Leader Synthesis unit
2016 - 2019
Responsible of the technology for one synthesis unit. Process improvement plan, Troubleshooting, Quality, Lead Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Technical lead for investment projects (<500m$),
Special assignment on overpressure protection - design of relief valve/ruptur disk according to RAGAGEP (API / ISO)
Functionnal guidance to 2 process engineer.
-
DuPont
- Contracting Technology Leader
2014 - 2016
technical follow up of external manufacturing (mainly synthesis)
-
DuPont
- Unit Technology Leader liquid formulation
2009 - 2014
Responsible of the technology for the liquid formulation units. Process improvement plan, Troubleshooting, Quality, Introduction of new products, Lead Process Hazard Analysis (PHA), Technical lead for investment projects (<500m$),
Functionnal guidance to 1 process engineer.
-
DuPont
- Process Engineer (synthesis unit)
2005 - 2009
Technical position to assist operations with day to day organization - improve production capability, yield, and costs. Special assigments on other site role (VOCs ...).
-
Dupont
- Process Engineer
2004 - 2005
Liquid formulation units (Crop Protection science)
-
Ciba SC
- Training course
2004 - 2004
Applying new Ciba SC guideline
-
DuPont
- Training course
2003 - 2003
Improve quality control of Formulation process
Scheduling tools for packaging line production plan
-
Novartis
- Training course
RUEIL MALMAISON
2002 - 2002
Start-up of a reliability project
-
Millenium Inorganic Chemicals
- Work-study program in the laboratory
1999 - 2001
Analytical laboratory.