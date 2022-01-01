Menu

Blaise KESTLER

Montigny-le-Bretonneux

Entreprises

  • Saipem - Offshore Estimating Engineer

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2015 - maintenant

  • Alstom - Tendering Manager - Gas Insulated Substations

    Saint Ouen 2012 - 2015 - Project leading in preparation of technical and commercial offers worldwide
    - Cost estimation and optimization,risks and chances identification
    - Technical support of the project manager and the regional sales organization
    - Design of drawings of layouts and circuit diagrams
    - Technical specification for customer and subcontractor
    - Planning for commissioning and erection phase
    - Negotiation with external partners to complete the technical and commercial solution

  • Total E&P Indonésie - Marine Logistic Operation Engineer

    COURBEVOIE 2011 - 2011 MLO (Marine Logistic Operation) Department

    - Pre-Qualification of the future marine contactors
    - Recommended acceptable contractors as bidder list of TOTAL E&P Indonésie
    - Drafted marine contracts, based on technical, operational and HSE aspects
    - Inspection of the contractors‘ vessels and implementation of the marine procedure

  • Tibtech Innovations - Consultant

    Bondues 2011 - 2011 Task undertaken within the framework of a Master in Energy
    - Carried out different tests for new flexible heating material
    - Created of a nomad prototype in order to integrate it in finished products (wetsuit and skiing shoes)

  • Alstom - Internship

    Saint Ouen 2010 - 2010 PAC (Power Automation and Control ) Business

    -Designed a new estimating software for power plant control systems
    -Studied the establishment of technical and commercial tender
    -Quick Devis implementation within PAC

Formations

  • Universidad Politecnica De Valencia- UPV (Valencia)

    Valencia 2010 - 2011 Student Exchange Program

  • Hautes Etudes D'Ingénieurs

    Lille 2005 - 2011

