Blaise KESTLER

-
Saipem
- Offshore Estimating Engineer
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2015 - maintenant
-
Alstom
- Tendering Manager - Gas Insulated Substations
Saint Ouen
2012 - 2015
- Project leading in preparation of technical and commercial offers worldwide
- Cost estimation and optimization,risks and chances identification
- Technical support of the project manager and the regional sales organization
- Design of drawings of layouts and circuit diagrams
- Technical specification for customer and subcontractor
- Planning for commissioning and erection phase
- Negotiation with external partners to complete the technical and commercial solution
-
Total E&P Indonésie
- Marine Logistic Operation Engineer
COURBEVOIE
2011 - 2011
MLO (Marine Logistic Operation) Department
- Pre-Qualification of the future marine contactors
- Recommended acceptable contractors as bidder list of TOTAL E&P Indonésie
- Drafted marine contracts, based on technical, operational and HSE aspects
- Inspection of the contractors‘ vessels and implementation of the marine procedure
-
Tibtech Innovations
- Consultant
Bondues
2011 - 2011
Task undertaken within the framework of a Master in Energy
- Carried out different tests for new flexible heating material
- Created of a nomad prototype in order to integrate it in finished products (wetsuit and skiing shoes)
-
Alstom
- Internship
Saint Ouen
2010 - 2010
PAC (Power Automation and Control ) Business
-Designed a new estimating software for power plant control systems
-Studied the establishment of technical and commercial tender
-Quick Devis implementation within PAC