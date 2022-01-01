Menu

Escaillas MARINE

Avignon

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Avignon dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Naturex - Group EHS Manager

    Avignon 2018 - maintenant Industry manufacturing natural ingredients for food, nutraceuticals and cosmetics markets
    Group of 1700 people, 16 sites around the world

    Management of the Group's EHS performance, including the strategy for developing the safety culture and the protection of the environment, the implementation and assistance of Group guidelines, the management of the action plan and the key projects around the world.

  • Naturex - International EHS Coordinator

    Avignon 2016 - 2018 Coordination of EHS Group projects
    Operational support of 5 European sites

  • Airbus - EHS Manager

    Blagnac 2016 - 2016 Intespace / Airbus Defence & Space Group
    Satellites tests

  • Sercel - EHS Manager

    Carquefou 2014 - 2016 CGG Veritas Group
    Mechanical industry
    200 people on site

  • Albea Group - EHS Manager

    Gennevilliers 2012 - 2014 Plastic industry
    500 people on site
    Management of an EHS technician and a nurse

  • Groupe Apave - Engineer in High Environmental Quality for buildings

    Paris 2010 - 2012 Design and management of HEQ building sites

  • ConseilPrev - Engineer in High Environmental Quality for buildings

    2009 - 2010 Design and management of HEQ building sites

  • L'oréal - EHS engineer intership

    PARIS 2009 - 2009

  • Lfb (lille, 59) - EHS engineer intership

    Lille 2008 - 2008

  • L'Oréal - Production engineer internship

    PARIS 2007 - 2007

Formations

Réseau