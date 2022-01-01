Escaillas MARINE

-
Naturex
- Group EHS Manager
Avignon
2018 - maintenant
Industry manufacturing natural ingredients for food, nutraceuticals and cosmetics markets
Group of 1700 people, 16 sites around the world
Management of the Group's EHS performance, including the strategy for developing the safety culture and the protection of the environment, the implementation and assistance of Group guidelines, the management of the action plan and the key projects around the world.
-
Naturex
- International EHS Coordinator
Avignon
2016 - 2018
Coordination of EHS Group projects
Operational support of 5 European sites
-
Airbus
- EHS Manager
Blagnac
2016 - 2016
Intespace / Airbus Defence & Space Group
Satellites tests
-
Sercel
- EHS Manager
Carquefou
2014 - 2016
CGG Veritas Group
Mechanical industry
200 people on site
-
Albea Group
- EHS Manager
Gennevilliers
2012 - 2014
Plastic industry
500 people on site
Management of an EHS technician and a nurse
-
Groupe Apave
- Engineer in High Environmental Quality for buildings
Paris
2010 - 2012
Design and management of HEQ building sites
-
ConseilPrev
- Engineer in High Environmental Quality for buildings
2009 - 2010
Design and management of HEQ building sites
-
L'oréal
- EHS engineer intership
PARIS
2009 - 2009
-
Lfb (lille, 59)
- EHS engineer intership
Lille
2008 - 2008
-
L'Oréal
- Production engineer internship
PARIS
2007 - 2007