Blaise TANGUY

Paris

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - Head of ITS Business Partners for Germany, Switzerland and Austria

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • Sanofi - Head of ITS Business Partners for Central & Eastern Europe

    Paris 2014 - 2016 Oversee IS/IT responsibilities for C&EE countries, primarily focusing on Commercial Operations, Marketing and Digital activities
    35 people in 8 locations

  • Sanofi - IT Project Manager – CRM Global Operations Europe

    Paris 2010 - 2013 Lead and coordinate the project and the rollout of the European CRM CORE solution across the countries
    Lead the design and implementation of the CRM solution
    Manage the budget (incl. configuration, customization, hosting, 3rd party assistance…)
    Ensure proper operations and support of the solution meeting the defined SLA
    Lead the Long Range Plan for European CRM
    Lead and coordinate IT integration projects for acquired Genzyme and Merial

  • Sanofi - IT Security Manager – Europe & Canada Pharma Operations

    Paris 2005 - 2010 Lead and coordinate the implementation of the IT security policies and control the applicability and the effectiveness
    Contribute to major European projects and assess relevant risks
    Support the local IT security officers and contribute to promote the IT security awareness program
    Lead and coordinate investigations in case of security threats and attacks
    Coordinate and roll-out the WAN migration project in Europe

  • Sanofi - IT Network Project Manager – EMEA

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Lead and coordinate the implementation of the network portion of global application and infrastructure projects for Aventis Pharma
    Lead the design and implementation of an appropriate network solution architecture, meeting budget, business expectations and IT standards
    Ensure proper operations and support of the solution for worldwide users, meeting the defined SLA.
    Leverage 3rd party expertise and contribute to the development of IT skills, capabilities and standards in the new technology area

  • CMG - IT Consultant

    Léognan 1998 - 2003 Mission at ABN AMRO Wholesale IT (2 years)
    Team management (5 operators, 5 Windows/Unix administrators) in Global Service Insourcing Contract
    Resource management
    Coordination with project and development IT teams
    Business application integration : validations, tests, deliveries
    Preparation and execution of backup exercices for contingency plan
    Reporting for activities, dashboards, SLA respects
    Mission at ABN AMRO DSI operations (3 months)
    Design, implementation and administration of the network solution architecture
    2nd level expertise
    Mission at ABN AMRO Securities IT (7 months)
    Trading floor’s move
    Design, implementation and administration of the network solution architecture
    Mission at Banque CPR (18 months)
    Administration of the network solution

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale Lyon

    Ecully 1995 - 1998 Third year with specialization in telecommunications and network

