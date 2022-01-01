Blaise TANGUY

-
Sanofi
- Head of ITS Business Partners for Germany, Switzerland and Austria
Paris
2016 - maintenant
-
Sanofi
- Head of ITS Business Partners for Central & Eastern Europe
Paris
2014 - 2016
Oversee IS/IT responsibilities for C&EE countries, primarily focusing on Commercial Operations, Marketing and Digital activities
35 people in 8 locations
-
Sanofi
- IT Project Manager – CRM Global Operations Europe
Paris
2010 - 2013
Lead and coordinate the project and the rollout of the European CRM CORE solution across the countries
Lead the design and implementation of the CRM solution
Manage the budget (incl. configuration, customization, hosting, 3rd party assistance…)
Ensure proper operations and support of the solution meeting the defined SLA
Lead the Long Range Plan for European CRM
Lead and coordinate IT integration projects for acquired Genzyme and Merial
-
Sanofi
- IT Security Manager – Europe & Canada Pharma Operations
Paris
2005 - 2010
Lead and coordinate the implementation of the IT security policies and control the applicability and the effectiveness
Contribute to major European projects and assess relevant risks
Support the local IT security officers and contribute to promote the IT security awareness program
Lead and coordinate investigations in case of security threats and attacks
Coordinate and roll-out the WAN migration project in Europe
-
Sanofi
- IT Network Project Manager – EMEA
Paris
2003 - 2004
Lead and coordinate the implementation of the network portion of global application and infrastructure projects for Aventis Pharma
Lead the design and implementation of an appropriate network solution architecture, meeting budget, business expectations and IT standards
Ensure proper operations and support of the solution for worldwide users, meeting the defined SLA.
Leverage 3rd party expertise and contribute to the development of IT skills, capabilities and standards in the new technology area
-
CMG
- IT Consultant
Léognan
1998 - 2003
Mission at ABN AMRO Wholesale IT (2 years)
Team management (5 operators, 5 Windows/Unix administrators) in Global Service Insourcing Contract
Resource management
Coordination with project and development IT teams
Business application integration : validations, tests, deliveries
Preparation and execution of backup exercices for contingency plan
Reporting for activities, dashboards, SLA respects
Mission at ABN AMRO DSI operations (3 months)
Design, implementation and administration of the network solution architecture
2nd level expertise
Mission at ABN AMRO Securities IT (7 months)
Trading floor’s move
Design, implementation and administration of the network solution architecture
Mission at Banque CPR (18 months)
Administration of the network solution