Blanche TAVERNIER

Nanterre Cedex

Essais Cliniques

  • Biogen Idec - Directrice Recherche Clinique France

    Nanterre Cedex 2009 - maintenant

  • AB Science - Clinical Research Director Neurology

    2007 - 2009

  • UCB - Associate Director Development

    COLOMBES 2004 - 2007 - Act as “right hand” person to the Head of Development (~600 FTEs on 4 main sites (US, Belgium, UK, Japan), 70 M€ internal budget, 184 M€ external budget, ~30 new initiated studies/year)
    - Prepare yearly departmental objectives, ensure delivery of headcount vs target
    - Project Manager in various fields including HR, off-shoring, e-Clinical systems, communication
    - Analyzed the organizational aspects of the post-merger integration and made essential recommendations
    - Member of Development Leadership Team and IT/IS portfolio Steering Committee

  • UCB - Therapeutic Group Scientist

    COLOMBES 2003 - 2004 - Write clinical development plan and manage operational implementation
    - Assess preclinical/clinical data for licensing-in candidates, including writing of clinical development plan with budget/timelines

  • Aventis - Clinical Project Leader

    Paris 2000 - 2003 - Lead the Study Team and contribute to the design of clinical and medico-marketing development plans, 6 studies, including registration phase III, Phase IIIb and pre-launch phase IV ( over 3500 investigational sites; over 10000 patients)
    - Write the medical part and perform medical clearance of promotional material

  • Séphora - Chef de Rayon

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 1999 - maintenant - Manager of a team of five

  • Rhone Poulenc Rorer - Clinical Trial Manager

    1999 - 2000 - Lead the Study Team for global (US/Eu) clinical studies, 2 pivotal registration phase III in febrile neutropenia (14 countries; 240 sites; 1000 patients), pilot study in endocarditis, emergency-use program.

  • Takada - Clinical Research Associate

    1997 - 1999 - 4 phase III and phase IV trials, 340 investigational sites

