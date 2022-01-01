Blanche TAVERNIER

Biogen Idec
- Directrice Recherche Clinique France
Nanterre Cedex 2009 - maintenant
AB Science
- Clinical Research Director Neurology
2007 - 2009
UCB
- Associate Director Development
COLOMBES2004 - 2007- Act as “right hand” person to the Head of Development (~600 FTEs on 4 main sites (US, Belgium, UK, Japan), 70 M€ internal budget, 184 M€ external budget, ~30 new initiated studies/year)
- Prepare yearly departmental objectives, ensure delivery of headcount vs target
- Project Manager in various fields including HR, off-shoring, e-Clinical systems, communication
- Analyzed the organizational aspects of the post-merger integration and made essential recommendations
- Member of Development Leadership Team and IT/IS portfolio Steering Committee
UCB
- Therapeutic Group Scientist
COLOMBES2003 - 2004- Write clinical development plan and manage operational implementation
- Assess preclinical/clinical data for licensing-in candidates, including writing of clinical development plan with budget/timelines
Aventis
- Clinical Project Leader
Paris2000 - 2003- Lead the Study Team and contribute to the design of clinical and medico-marketing development plans, 6 studies, including registration phase III, Phase IIIb and pre-launch phase IV ( over 3500 investigational sites; over 10000 patients)
- Write the medical part and perform medical clearance of promotional material
Séphora
- Chef de Rayon
BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT1999 - maintenant- Manager of a team of five
Rhone Poulenc Rorer
- Clinical Trial Manager
1999 - 2000- Lead the Study Team for global (US/Eu) clinical studies, 2 pivotal registration phase III in febrile neutropenia (14 countries; 240 sites; 1000 patients), pilot study in endocarditis, emergency-use program.
Takada
- Clinical Research Associate
1997 - 1999- 4 phase III and phase IV trials, 340 investigational sites