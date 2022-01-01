Blandine BRUGNON SONNOIS

Great multi tasker, experiences as communication officer, events, in different economical sectors (Financial, Pharmaceuticals, software, proware developpement and e-advertising, lobbying).

Currently executive assistant at MasterCard France.

As a side project, I developped an iApp. Check it out at the Appstore or here :Array (www.kidganizer.fr in France).

I also write :Array



You are very welcome to follow me on twitter : https://twitter.com/blandinebs



Mes compétences :

Rédaction

Social media

Evènementiel et Relations Publiques

Traduction anglais français