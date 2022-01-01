Blandine BRUGNON SONNOIS

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Gournay-sur-Marne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Great multi tasker, experiences as communication officer, events, in different economical sectors (Financial, Pharmaceuticals, software, proware developpement and e-advertising, lobbying).
Currently executive assistant at MasterCard France.
As a side project, I developped an iApp. Check it out at the Appstore or here :Array (www.kidganizer.fr in France).
I also write :Array
You are very welcome to follow me on twitter : https://twitter.com/blandinebs
Mes compétences :
Rédaction
Social media
Evènementiel et Relations Publiques
Traduction anglais français