Menu

Blandine BRUGNON SONNOIS

Montrouge

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Gournay-sur-Marne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Great multi tasker, experiences as communication officer, events, in different economical sectors (Financial, Pharmaceuticals, software, proware developpement and e-advertising, lobbying).
Currently executive assistant at MasterCard France.
As a side project, I developped an iApp. Check it out at the Appstore or here :Array (www.kidganizer.fr in France).
I also write :Array

You are very welcome to follow me on twitter : https://twitter.com/blandinebs

Mes compétences :
Rédaction
Social media
Evènementiel et Relations Publiques
Traduction anglais français

Entreprises

  • Calyon - Coordination interne

    Montrouge maintenant

  • ANIA - Chargée de Communication Institutionnelle Interne et Externe

    maintenant

  • Pfizer (Parke-Davis) - Communication Interne, veille stratégique et études d'impacts

    maintenant

  • Fondation d'Auteuil - Chargée de Communication Institutionnelle

    Paris maintenant

  • CA (Computer Associates) - Marketing

    maintenant

  • MasterCard - Executive Assistant

    PARIS 15 2012 - maintenant

  • Euroclear SA/NV - ESES CSDs

    2011 - 2012

Formations

  • Institut Technique Info Medias

    Levallois Perret 1997 - 2000 Communication et Marketing

    Désormais ESC Paris (European School of Communication)

  • Institut Catholique De Paris ICP

    Paris 1995 - 1997 Lettres Modernes

  • ISIT (Institut Supérieur De Traduction Et D'Interprétation) (Paris)

    Paris 1993 - 1994 Anglais et Espagnol

  • Université Paris 11 Paris Sud

    Sceaux 1993 - 1995 Droit

  • Pittsford Mendon High School (Pittsford)

    Pittsford 1989 - 1990 Freshman

  • Pittsford Middle School (Pittsford)

    Pittsford 1988 - 1989 8th Grade

Réseau