Blandine GREFF

Antony

En résumé

C ommnunication and Business skills
H igh language competences
O rganisational and Teamwork abilities
O pen-minded, athletic and energetic
S eparate domains of formation brought me versatile, as well as
E xperiences in French and German companies

M anagers, take my profile into consideration! I will be an
E efficient Assistant in Project Management for your company.

________________________________________________________________________



Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Hitachi - Sales Manager

    Antony 2017 - maintenant

  • ZF Friedrichshafen - Sales Assistant

    Friedrichshafen 2014 - 2017

  • EUROPART GmbH - Chargée de projets

    2013 - 2013 Juillet - Aout Vente de pièces pour véhicules utilitaires et matériel d'atelier
    Fonction : Chargée de projets évènementiel, salons d'exposition internationaux

  • ZF Friedrichshafen - Chargée de communication, évènementiel et études marketing

    Friedrichshafen 2012 - 2012 Principal équipementier automobile mondial de technologie de transmission et de châssis
    Fonction : Chargée de projets évènementiel et marketing, communication et études

  • Un Sourire Pour Le Togo - Chargée Evènementiel et Communication

    2011 - 2012 Projet associatif
    Recherche et établissement de partenariats/sponsoring
    Récolte de dons au travers de l'organisation d'un concert gospel
    Communication avec les médias (journaux, chaines de télévision locales, sites internet, réseaux sociaux)

  • Satherm GmbH - Commerciale - Département Marketing et Commerce International

    2011 - 2011 Contact des fournisseurs et des clients, Téléphonie/Mailing/Visites
    Recherches de nouveaux partenariats internationaux
    Développement du département Marketing

  • SAS Ecurie de la Colline - Assistante au Président de la Société

    2008 - 2010 Accueil de la clientèle, facturation
    Conduite de machines agricoles, travaux de bâtiment

Formations

