Blandine MADELAINE

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Wilmar International - Commodity Market Analyst (Sugar/Ethanol/Grain)

    2013 - maintenant

  • Société Générale - Cross asset structuring (internship)

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 - Developing and Setting up payoffs of structured products in collaboration with pricing , sales and trading team
    • Back test of strategies for pension and insurance products
    • Selection and Implementation of Value at Risk methodologies
    • Monte Carlo Simulations of CPPI funds performance (Constant proportion portfolio insurance)
    - Selection of underlying (Emerging equities, funds..), wrappers (Basket, Indices, SPV)
    - Portfolio Allocation according to liquidity, market capitalization, volatility and constraints of limited foreign investments on MENA stocks
    - Dealing with legal issues (Specific legal framework for Islamic products, UCITS funds)

Formations

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Master de Recherche en Finance

    -Final paper : “Fractal models for a better risk forecast”
    -Core subjects : Derivative pricing and stochastic calculus, asset management, structured products corporate finance, term structure and commodities, markets’ microstructure, credit risk, financial econometrics, , macroeconomics for portfolio management, environmental finance, economy of hydrocarbon and commodities.

  • UTS. University Of Technology Of Sydney (Sydney)

    Sydney 2009 - 2009 Core subjects : Economics, Accounting, Marketing, Human Ressources

  • The University Of Chicago Booth School Of Business (Chicago)

    Chicago 2008 - 2008 Certificate of completion of the Chicago Summer Economics Institute

  • Université Paris Dauphine

    Paris 2007 - 2010 Core subjects : Business management, Finance, Taxes, Macroeconomics, Microeconomics, Accounting, European Business Law, Management Control

