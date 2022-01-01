Blandine NICLOUX

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Cognac dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
16 Years of experience in Industries and Wine & Spirits Sectors
• Strong experience in sourcing and procurement
• Strong skills in quality and purchasing strategy building
• Management skills built through 2 experiences in indirect and direct management (one person in HK)
• Good technical skills and experience in project management
• Leadership, dynamic professional, innovative profile, customers' satisfaction orientation
• Experience in wine & spirits sourcing, tasting and relationship management with winemakers
• Command of English, French
Mes compétences :
Achats internationaux
Strategie
Analyse des besoins
Analyse financière
Développement produit
SAP Supplier Relationship Management
Logistique
Innovation
Étude de marché
Analyse fonctionnelle
Négociation commerciale
Management
Négociation contrats