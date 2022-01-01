Blandine NICLOUX

16 Years of experience in Industries and Wine & Spirits Sectors



• Strong experience in sourcing and procurement

• Strong skills in quality and purchasing strategy building

• Management skills built through 2 experiences in indirect and direct management (one person in HK)

• Good technical skills and experience in project management

• Leadership, dynamic professional, innovative profile, customers' satisfaction orientation

• Experience in wine & spirits sourcing, tasting and relationship management with winemakers

• Command of English, French



Mes compétences :

Achats internationaux

Strategie

Analyse des besoins

Analyse financière

Développement produit

SAP Supplier Relationship Management

Logistique

Innovation

Étude de marché

Analyse fonctionnelle

Négociation commerciale

Management

Négociation contrats