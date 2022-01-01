Menu

Blandine NICLOUX

En résumé

16 Years of experience in Industries and Wine & Spirits Sectors

• Strong experience in sourcing and procurement
• Strong skills in quality and purchasing strategy building
• Management skills built through 2 experiences in indirect and direct management (one person in HK)
• Good technical skills and experience in project management
• Leadership, dynamic professional, innovative profile, customers' satisfaction orientation
• Experience in wine & spirits sourcing, tasting and relationship management with winemakers
• Command of English, French

Mes compétences :
Achats internationaux
Strategie
Analyse des besoins
Analyse financière
Développement produit
SAP Supplier Relationship Management
Logistique
Innovation
Étude de marché
Analyse fonctionnelle
Négociation commerciale
Management
Négociation contrats

Entreprises

  • CAMUS LA GRANDE MARQUE - Responsable Achat / Approvisionnement

    2011 - maintenant Définition et mise en oeuvre de la stratégie achat (CA annuel 20M€) pour : matières sèches, produits de négoce (vins de Marque & de Château, sparkling et autres spiritueux), objets promotionnels et services généraux.

    Management d'une Equipe composée de 2 Acheteurs (dont un à HK), 4 approvisionneurs, 4 personnes au SGX.
    Négociation des conditions d'achat/logistique
    Sourcing, suivi des fournisseurs et développement des nouveaux produits,
    Pilotage des homologations fournisseurs, du suivi des performances QPDS
    Garant du respect des aspects financiers (P&L) et des délais de développement
    Pilotage du processus achat & des KPI’s
    Audit fournisseur avec le service qualité
    Défense des intérêts de l’entreprise en cas de litiges
    Etude de marché / open-innovation

    L'équipe des SGX a pour principale mission le suivi et le pilotage des travaux des sites + la mise en place et le suivi des contrats de prestation + approvisionnement fournitures industrielles + pilotage des KPI's

  • SALZGITTER MANNESMMAN PRECISION ETIRAGE - LEAD BUYER

    2007 - 2011 En charge pour les 4 usines françaises de la définition et du déploiement de la stratégie achat pour les segments: produits chimiques, huile de process, traitement des déchets et de l'eau, gaz industriels, packaging, fournitures industriels, + investissement équipement industriel.
    Portefeuille hors investissement: 10M€
    Mission de coordination de 2 usines en Bourgogne

Formations

Réseau