Bluchet NICOLAS
Bluchet NICOLAS
NEW YORK
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Chine
Sourcing
Management
Entreprises
SAF - AIR LIQUIDE
maintenant
ExperBuy - Achats Service Group
- Directeur Commercial Groupe et Directeur Amerique du Nord
Lyon
2016 - maintenant
ExperBuy - Achats Service Group
- Business Development Manager Zone Amerique du Nord
Lyon
2014 - maintenant
ExperBuy - Achats Service Group
- Managing Director Shanghai
Lyon
2011 - 2014
SIS (Shanghai Industry Services
- Business development Manager
2006 - 2011
Cartonaj Si Ambalaj de lux - Bucharest
- Directeur Usine de production
2003 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Management En Alternance
Lognes
1999 - 2001
Commerce International
Adrien SANTARROMANA
Fatiha KISSI
Florence NOTTON
Florian BLUCHET
Léa DINH
Marion CHENU
Mélanie CHANRION
Pierre CELLERY
Vincent BORGRAEVE