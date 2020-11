Bocar CISSE

I am someone of very motivated in the life, I like leading indeed has the projects which I begin. I am also organized, reactive, diligent and sociable what will allow me to integrate easily a team. I am very enthusiastic at the idea of having an opportunity to work with you. I shall know how to be tuned in, to apply and to put a lot completely into the missions that you can confide me.





Mes compétences :

Gestion de projets

Marketing

Gestion de produits

Gestion des risques

Maintenance

Qualité

Rigueur

Solidworks

MySQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Microsoft Project

Microsoft Access

LabVIEW

CATIA

Autocad

3 D COM

Project Management

C Programming Language

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Office

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Word

SAP

SIGNE

TCS

Visual Basic for Applications