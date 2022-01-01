Bosteels DIRK

2007 - maintenantDevelopment of Business & Marketing plans:
§ SPOON (Paris) Media : Actively involved in the operational aspects associated with media, communication and e-commerce. Created a customized financial model for each business unit with five-year “P&L” projections.
§ CANCORN (Hong Kong) women’s ready-to-wear: Setting up Paris based commercial subsidiary to deploy manufacturing agreements of garments and launch wholesale & retail activities in Europe by way of license agreements with European designer labels.
§ SUN leather goods (Shanghai) : advise on development of commercial activities for the European market.
KARL LAGERFELD
- VP sales, marketing, licensing, franchising
1999 - 2006Inverted the declining business trend with a growth of 50% within first year to establish a profitable business.
§ Identified the corporate priorities in order to refocus activities for a strong brand awareness in distribution networks, ready-to-wear and leather goods.
§ Creation, development, renegotiation of license contracts (manufacturing and distribution) and revitalized sales & marketing initiatives:
§ Sourced and implemented a women’s worldwide distribution license agreement.
§ Redefined the men’s ready-to-wear distribution (managed in Germany), implemented sales agents such as in
France, Italy, Spain, Middle East (turnover increased more than 20% per year).
§ Launch of various Accessories Licenses.
§ Reviewed and negotiated the marketing and commercial plans for development of Licensees.
§ Set up a leather-goods division ( more than 150 doors).
§ Developed an international franchising concept from its inception, consisting of negotiating legal contracts, real estate selection, store architectural store designs, overseeing and defining operational activities of sales, marketing and profitability (18 stores in China, Taiwan and Russia & corners in department stores such as Galeries Lafayette).
§ Reported directly to the head office in New York.
CHRISTIAN LACROIX
- International Sales Director ACCESSORIES
1996 - 1998Break-even was reached and turnover increased by 60%, through a strong selective distribution network.
§ Transitioned the licensed accessories business unit from the Louis Vuitton house to the Christian Lacroix house.
§ Redefined the Product offer including handbags and transferred global licensing contract of shoes into a manufacturing agreement.
§ Restructured the commercial department forming a sales support team and two European area managers, sales assistants and head of back-office. Negotiated contracts and best work practices with third party logistic providers.
§ Set up and managed a new international distribution network (240 accounts) and appointed regional agents,
distributors and managed subsidiaries for Asia, Middles East & U.S.A.
§ Developed the sales for a dynamic Accessories retail business within Christian Lacroix monobrand shops and corners.
SONIA RYKIEL
- International Sales Director & director of the Accessories Division
Paris1991 - 1993The turnover increased from 1,3M.€ up to 6,8M.€ In 2,5 years (+420 %) with a permanent increasing margin.
Established the Accessories, Footwear and Leathergoods divisions.
§ Developed sales within the mono-brand doors (own operated shops, franchises, corners within department stores) and launched a specialized distribution network (300 specialty shops) in worldwide local markets and travel retail.
§ Prospected new clients and sales agents in Europe, Asia and U.S.A. through country visits and sales exhibitions (MICAM, T.F.W.E.C,…).
§ Organisation of seasonal and permanent showrooms with animation of free-lance sales people (25), recruitment and management of a head of sales for footwear.
§ Product Development :
§ Launch of two product offers : Prestige & Diffusion.
§ Defined size and mix of the collections
§ Recommended to appoint a creative director for the Division and a free-lance designer for handbags.
§ Researched and negotiated of manufacturers in France, Italy, China (leather goods, scarves, fashion jewellery)
§ Transferred global licensing contract of footwear into a manufacturing agreement.
§ Launched a women’s RTW collection exclusive for duty-free & airport stores.
WORLD ACCENTS ( Designer scarves )
- General Manager
1986 - 1990Profitable the second year, its turnover increased by 50% per year, 2M€.
§ Commercial development of the French, European market and Export (200 accounts, 420 doors). Set up agents, distributors and handled major clients directly.
§ Management of collections and negotiated with European and Asian sub-contractors.
§ Operational manager, financial and administrative advisor ( joint-venture with New York).