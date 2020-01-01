Bouabid MOSBAH

-
LEHAM Co. for Trading Industry & Contracting
- Project Manager
2015 - maintenant
PHCC Refurbishment and Renovation (Type A) Project - National Guard Dammam - KSA
Manazel Construction Company
- Construction Manager
2014 - maintenant
Projet de construction à Dammam - KSA - Université King Fahd
Manazel Construction Company
- Civil Engineer
2014 - maintenant
: Manazel Construction Company : Civil Engineer : Construction of Bachelors Housing (Phase II) for Faculty Members / KING FAHD UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM AND MINERALS ;
MANAZEL CONSTRUCTION
- Civil Engineer
2014 - 2014
Projet de construction à Dammam - KSA - Université King Fahd
Ministry of Social Affairs
- Civil Engineer
2013 - 2014
Ministère des affaires Sociales Tunisie
- Ingénieur Principal
2013 - 2014
Storm Ventures International Tunisia
- Ingénieur en génie civil
2013 - 2013
Storm Ventures International Inc.
- Civil Engineer - Engineering and Consulting & Supervisor the Construction
2013 - 2013
: Storm Ventures International Inc.: Civil Engineer - Engineering and Consulting Study: Supervisor the Construction of TT-Well Location. ;
Ecological Society Tunisian Italian ECOTI
- Controlled Discharge Head
2012 - 2012
: Ecological Society Tunisian Italian ECOTI: Controlled Discharge Head
TOPOILFIELD SERVICES
- Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer
2011 - 2011
: Drilling and cementing of two mouses hole at HAWA#4 and NESSMA#1: ENI Concession:
Oued Zar El Borma - Drilling / Site Supervisor.
* Oct 2011: Construction of VSP and Flare Pits at BAR#1 well location: Larsen Oil & Gas:
Bouarada - Seliana - TUNISIA;
Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer.
* Nov-Dec 2011: Buried Cable Route from Instrument Equipment Room 2 (IER 2) to New``Inter-tripping'' Junction Box No JB-0723-SD, and additional foundation concrete bases for supporting steel support, for routing cable ladder rack between main North-South pipe rack & IER 2 Building: British Gas Tunisia:
Sfax - TUNISIA;
Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer ,
TOPOILFIELD SERVICES
- Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer
2010 - 2011
TT3 Well Construction
- Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer
2010 - 2010
CONSTRUCTION COMPANY
- Technical / Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer
2010 - 2012
: ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY / TOPOILFIELD SERVICES:
Mohamed Zine El Abidine and Co.
- Technical Manager & Supervisor
2010 - 2010
* Construction of a Rugby stadium - Beja.
Beja - TUNISIA
Technical Manager / Supervisor - Civil Engineer.
TopOilfield services
- Ingénieur en génie civil
2010 - 2012
-
HAYATCOM TUNISIA
- Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer
2009 - 2010
: * TUNISIA Project Orange 2G/3G: Construction of Rooftop and Green field sites.
All TUNISIA
Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer.
MOBISERVE TUNISIA
- Technical Manager & Supervisor
2009 - 2009
* TUNISIANA Project 2G: Construction of Rooftop and Green field sites.
All TUNISIA
Technical Manager / Supervisor - Civil Engineer.
SMTT
- Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer
2008 - 2009
* Construction work of buildings and residences for SNIT:
- Residence EL HAKAM 1: 80 housing (Gf + 2) - Tunis;
- Residence EL HAKAM 2: 23 housing (Gf + 2) - Tunis;
- Residence EL HANA: 62 housing (Gf + 4) - Avicenna - Tunis
Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer
Company of Public
- Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer
2008 - 2008
road network, Diverse Networks and Road marking: S.V.R.D.S
* Alteration work of 36.1 km of a rural track (runway) in the governorate of Jendouba - The Lot N° 09,
Jendouba - TUNISIA
Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer
HAYATCOM TUNISIA
- Civil Engineer
2007 - 2008
* Study and execution of pylons and masts for the telecommunication network (Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Libya, and Mauritania): design engineer
* Studies of the construction Project on the name of TUNISIANA: Mast and pylons in TUNISIA.
* Meadow sizing of a pylon 60m / 12m ²: MATTEL - MAURITANIA.
* Meadow sizing of a pylon 50m / 3m ²: NEGERIA. ;
* Studies and realization of sites relay: pylons (25/10 - 30/10 - 30/25 - 40/10 - 40/25 - 50/10 - 50/25 - 60/10 - 60/25 - 80/25 - 90/25) and Shelters: Ministry of defence - Command of the National Gendarmerie - ALGERIA.
* Meadow sizing of the site packages: Shelter / TELECOM: network Libya - EADS SECURE NETWORKS - EADS DCS - LIBYA.
* Project of intensification of the network GSM: intensification hauban pylon to EL BORMA - TUNISIA TELECOM.
* Meadow sizing of pylons 19m and 25m: 13 Pylons of lighting car park of planes of the airport HOUARI BOUMEDIENE - National Aviation Establishment (ENNA) - Logistic Direction - ALGIERS - ALGERIA.
* Study of an autostable pylon 70m: centre TV / RADIO of BOUDEGA (WILAYA of EL BAYADH): ministry of the communication - Broadcasting of Algeria (TDA).
* Training on Robot software: 30 hours. ;
* Meadow sizing of pylons 60m and 80m: study - Assembly (Editing) - Manufacturing - TRANSCOM Telecommunications - Benin. ;
Hayatcom Tunisie
- Installation du réseau GSM
2007 - 2010