Bouabid MOSBAH

DAMMAM KSA

Génie civil
Assistance technique
supporting steel support
software training
Welding
  • LEHAM Co. for Trading Industry & Contracting - Project Manager

    2015 - maintenant PHCC Refurbishment and Renovation (Type A) Project - National Guard Dammam - KSA

  • Manazel Construction Company - Construction Manager

    2014 - maintenant Projet de construction à Dammam - KSA - Université King Fahd

  • Manazel Construction Company - Civil Engineer

    2014 - maintenant : Manazel Construction Company : Civil Engineer : Construction of Bachelors Housing (Phase II) for Faculty Members / KING FAHD UNIVERSITY OF PETROLEUM AND MINERALS ;

  • MANAZEL CONSTRUCTION - Civil Engineer

    2014 - 2014 Projet de construction à Dammam - KSA - Université King Fahd

  • Ministry of Social Affairs - Civil Engineer

    2013 - 2014

  • Ministère des affaires Sociales Tunisie - Ingénieur Principal

    2013 - 2014

  • Storm Ventures International Tunisia - Ingénieur en génie civil

    2013 - 2013

  • Storm Ventures International Inc. - Civil Engineer - Engineering and Consulting & Supervisor the Construction

    2013 - 2013 : Storm Ventures International Inc.: Civil Engineer - Engineering and Consulting Study: Supervisor the Construction of TT-Well Location. ;

  • Ecological Society Tunisian Italian ECOTI - Controlled Discharge Head

    2012 - 2012 : Ecological Society Tunisian Italian ECOTI: Controlled Discharge Head

  • TOPOILFIELD SERVICES - Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer

    2011 - 2011 : Drilling and cementing of two mouses hole at HAWA#4 and NESSMA#1: ENI Concession:
    Oued Zar El Borma - Drilling / Site Supervisor.
    * Oct 2011: Construction of VSP and Flare Pits at BAR#1 well location: Larsen Oil & Gas:
    Bouarada - Seliana - TUNISIA;
    Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer.
    * Nov-Dec 2011: Buried Cable Route from Instrument Equipment Room 2 (IER 2) to New``Inter-tripping'' Junction Box No JB-0723-SD, and additional foundation concrete bases for supporting steel support, for routing cable ladder rack between main North-South pipe rack & IER 2 Building: British Gas Tunisia:
    Sfax - TUNISIA;
    Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer ,

  • TOPOILFIELD SERVICES - Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer

    2010 - 2011

  • TT3 Well Construction - Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer

    2010 - 2010

  • CONSTRUCTION COMPANY - Technical / Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer

    2010 - 2012 : ENGINEERING & CONSTRUCTION COMPANY / TOPOILFIELD SERVICES:

  • Mohamed Zine El Abidine and Co. - Technical Manager & Supervisor

    2010 - 2010 * Construction of a Rugby stadium - Beja.
    Beja - TUNISIA
    Technical Manager / Supervisor - Civil Engineer.

  • TopOilfield services - Ingénieur en génie civil

    2010 - 2012

  • HAYATCOM TUNISIA - Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer

    2009 - 2010 : * TUNISIA Project Orange 2G/3G: Construction of Rooftop and Green field sites.
    All TUNISIA
    Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer.

  • MOBISERVE TUNISIA - Technical Manager & Supervisor

    2009 - 2009 * TUNISIANA Project 2G: Construction of Rooftop and Green field sites.
    All TUNISIA
    Technical Manager / Supervisor - Civil Engineer.

  • SMTT - Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer

    2008 - 2009 * Construction work of buildings and residences for SNIT:
    - Residence EL HAKAM 1: 80 housing (Gf + 2) - Tunis;
    - Residence EL HAKAM 2: 23 housing (Gf + 2) - Tunis;
    - Residence EL HANA: 62 housing (Gf + 4) - Avicenna - Tunis
    Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer

  • Company of Public - Site Supervisor & Civil Engineer

    2008 - 2008 road network, Diverse Networks and Road marking: S.V.R.D.S
    * Alteration work of 36.1 km of a rural track (runway) in the governorate of Jendouba - The Lot N° 09,
    Jendouba - TUNISIA
    Site Supervisor - Civil Engineer

  • HAYATCOM TUNISIA - Civil Engineer

    2007 - 2008 * Study and execution of pylons and masts for the telecommunication network (Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Morocco, Libya, and Mauritania): design engineer
    * Studies of the construction Project on the name of TUNISIANA: Mast and pylons in TUNISIA.
    * Meadow sizing of a pylon 60m / 12m ²: MATTEL - MAURITANIA.
    * Meadow sizing of a pylon 50m / 3m ²: NEGERIA. ;
    * Studies and realization of sites relay: pylons (25/10 - 30/10 - 30/25 - 40/10 - 40/25 - 50/10 - 50/25 - 60/10 - 60/25 - 80/25 - 90/25) and Shelters: Ministry of defence - Command of the National Gendarmerie - ALGERIA.
    * Meadow sizing of the site packages: Shelter / TELECOM: network Libya - EADS SECURE NETWORKS - EADS DCS - LIBYA.
    * Meadow sizing of a pylon 50m / 3m ²: NEGERIA. ;
    * Studies and realization of sites relay: pylons (25/10 - 30/10 - 30/25 - 40/10 - 40/25 - 50/10 - 50/25 - 60/10 - 60/25 - 80/25 - 90/25) and Shelters: Ministry of defence - Command of the National Gendarmerie - Algeria.
    * Meadow sizing of the site packages: Shelter / TELECOM: network Libya - EADS SECURE NETWORKS - EADS DCS.
    * Project of intensification of the network GSM: intensification hauban pylon to EL BORMA - TUNISIA TELECOM.
    * Meadow sizing of pylons 19m and 25m: 13 Pylons of lighting car park of planes of the airport HOUARI BOUMEDIENE - National Aviation Establishment (ENNA) - Logistic Direction - ALGIERS - ALGERIA.
    * Study of an autostable pylon 70m: centre TV / RADIO of BOUDEGA (WILAYA of EL BAYADH): ministry of the communication - Broadcasting of Algeria (TDA).
    * Training on Robot software: 30 hours. ;
    * Meadow sizing of pylons 60m and 80m: study - Assembly (Editing) - Manufacturing - TRANSCOM Telecommunications - Benin. ;

  • Hayatcom Tunisie - Installation du réseau GSM

    2007 - 2010

  • National Engineering School Of Gabes (Gabès)

    Gabès 2003 - 2006 Diploma

  • Institute In The Studies Of Engineers Of (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2001 - 2003 National Competition for the entrance to the engineering schools in Preparatory Institute in the studies of engineers of Nabeul ( I.P.E.I.N ) - Tunisia.

  • High School (Medenine)

    Medenine 1993 - 2000 Bachelor of Mathematics

    Bachelor of Mathematics degree with "good enough" in 2000 at Secondary school benguerdane

