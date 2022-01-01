Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bressand GAUTIER
Ajouter
Bressand GAUTIER
TOULOUSE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Les maraîchers d’Occitanie
- Responsable développement commercial
2018 - maintenant
Saveurs d’Antoine - Distri Salaisons
- Commercial
2016 - 2018
Formations
ISTEF
Toulouse
2016 - maintenant
Bachelor
Ecole Supérieure Billières ESB
Toulouse
2013 - 2015
BTS
Réseau
Arnaud SALLES
Expert DOMOTIC
Georges POURTET
Ian Wilfried ASSOU
José RUIZ
Kévin SALA
Laure LE GOYAT
Matia CONDINA
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z