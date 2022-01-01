Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Brigitte DESVIGNES
Ajouter
Brigitte DESVIGNES
VERSAILLES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
PINEL
- Assistante juridique
1975 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Audrey RUCKEBUSCH
Christelle PERRICHON
Franck IONESCU
Leonard THOMAS
Matthieu COMBES
Mireille LACOUR
Sonia THOMAS DESVIGNES
Thomas SEGUIN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z