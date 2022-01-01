Menu

Brigitte POULETTY-LEFEBVRE

Paris

Pouletty-Lefebvre Brigitte
Directeur des Operations Cliniques de Sanofi- France

Entreprises

  • Sanofi - Directeur operations cliniques sanofi france

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Clinical Study Unit Director:
    Operational implementation of Global R&D studies in France and of Local French studies.
    Team with, Physicians, statistician, Clinical project Leaders, CRAs, CPAs, and all support functions (safety, IPM, Process, training, Quality, Regulatory).
    Around 60 collaborators

  • Sanofi - GGroup Leader trial operations Late phase and real world

    Paris 2010 - 2013
    GMA trial operations Group Leader within CSO platform Sanofi aventis R&D at sanofi aventis R&D

    GMA TO unit mission:
    Ensure optimal development and implementation of medical affairs studies to support either
    Franchise or european and ITC regions medical strategy in the respect of quality standards and
    defined timelines.
    Drive, participate or optimize key processes mandatory for post marketing clinical operations
    activities
    Develop new and innovative approaches for post marketing clinical operations (new type of
    studies, new technologies...)
    Optimize key interfaces and maintain network (GPE, regulatory, industrial affairs, R&D and
    regions and affiliates teams)
    Team of : clinical trial operation managers, trial assistants
    (around 30 collaborators)

