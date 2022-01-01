Brigitte POULETTY-LEFEBVRE

Pouletty-Lefebvre Brigitte Edit
Directeur des Operations Cliniques de Sanofi- France
Entreprises
Sanofi
- Directeur operations cliniques sanofi france
Paris2013 - maintenantClinical Study Unit Director:
Operational implementation of Global R&D studies in France and of Local French studies.
Team with, Physicians, statistician, Clinical project Leaders, CRAs, CPAs, and all support functions (safety, IPM, Process, training, Quality, Regulatory).
Around 60 collaborators
Sanofi
- GGroup Leader trial operations Late phase and real world
Paris2010 - 2013Pouletty-Lefebvre Brigitte Edit
GMA trial operations Group Leader within CSO platform Sanofi aventis R&D at sanofi aventis R&D
GMA TO unit mission:
Ensure optimal development and implementation of medical affairs studies to support either
Franchise or european and ITC regions medical strategy in the respect of quality standards and
defined timelines.
Drive, participate or optimize key processes mandatory for post marketing clinical operations
activities
Develop new and innovative approaches for post marketing clinical operations (new type of
studies, new technologies...)
Optimize key interfaces and maintain network (GPE, regulatory, industrial affairs, R&D and
regions and affiliates teams)
Team of : clinical trial operation managers, trial assistants
(around 30 collaborators)