Brigitte TARAVELLA

Brigitte is a European and French Patent Attorney, she holds a Ph. D in Biochemistry from the University of Technology (UTC) of Compiègne and a Master in Law degree (LLM, Intellectual Property Law and Management) from the University of Strasbourg.

She has now more than 15 years of practice in patent prosecution and IP rights management and 9 years of practice in research and development activities as an inventor of several patent families on behalf of large industries (Pharmaceutical and Cosmetic Company).

Brigitte was Vice-President of the ASPI (Association française des spécialistes en propriété industrielle de l’industrie) Board from 2012 to 2014 and she was elected President in 2015. Brigitte is very active in the promotion and teaching of IP law. She is tutor at the ASPI with regards to the EQE training (Paper C). She is also a Council member of The Institute of Professional Representatives before the European Patent Office (epi). Since 2014, Brigitte is also examiner at the French Patent Office for the French professional qualification.



Specificities: Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics.



