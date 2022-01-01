Menu

Brisse NIAHOUA

Courtaboeuf

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Agent de maîtrise en informatique

Mes compétences :
MySQL
Active Directory
Virtual PC
Virtual Box
Siemens Hardware
SAN
Perl Programming
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
MOT Testing
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
JavaScript
IOS
ECLiPSe
Data Centre
Citrix Winframe
C++
C Programming Language
Apple Mac

Entreprises

  • HP Enterprise Services - Technical Field Engineer

    Courtaboeuf 2013 - maintenant * Gestion et maintenant des servers HP pour les clients dédié au sein d'un Datacenter de 1000 à Grenoble et Lyon
    * Installation des systèms d'exploitation et configuration IP des servers.
    * Mise a jour Firmware des servers.
    * Diagnostique et remplacement hardware des servers.
    * Installation physique des servers.

  • BeeBuzziness - Administrateur système et réseaux

    2013 - 2013 * Gestion d'un parc informatique de 50 ordinateurs.
    * Installation et configuration de dix serveurs dont deux serveurs SAN. ;
    * Industrialisation de l'installation des systèmes d'exploitation avec Acronis ;
    * Gestion d'un active directory et maintenance d'un système d'information

  • MT2i (UPMF) - Administrateur système et réseaux

    2011 - 2013 Gestion de 6 serveurs Windows 2003
    _1 serveur CD, (voir détail du serveur en annexe 2)
    _1 serveur Impression,
    _2 serveurs d’application « Citrix »,
    _1 Serveur Data,
    _serveur Messagerie.

    Virtualisation des serveurs Windows 2003.

    Mise au point de la gestion des profils utilisateurs sous Windows 2003.

    L’optimisation des règles de sécurité du firewall.

    Réalisation d’une maquette du site internet de MT2i.

    Formation: Excel, Word, PowerPoint et Outlook aux médecins du travail de MT2i.

  • Siemens - Administrateur système et réseaux

    Saint-Denis 2011 - 2012 Administrateur système et réseaux au sein du service informatique de la MT2i à
    *Virtualisation des serveurs de Mt2i
    * Mise au point de la gestion des profils Itinérants des salariés de MT2i ;
    * Industrialisation de l'installation des systèmes d'exploitation de MT2i
    *Assistance de l'administration d'un système réseau

  • Université Grenoble 2 Pierre Mendès France - Administrateur système et réseaux junior

    Saint-Martin-d'Hères 2009 - 2009 Administrateur système et réseaux junior au sein du service informatique de L' U.P.M
    à Grenoble. (Stage dans le cadre du BTS IRIS)
    * Virtualisation de l'installation des systèmes d'exploitation de l'UPMF ;
    * Création des logins et mots de passe des étudiants de l'UPMF ;
    * Mise à jour des logiciels des salles pédagogique de l'UPMF (300 PC).

Formations

