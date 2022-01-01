Brisse NIAHOUA

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Grenoble dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Agent de maîtrise en informatique
Mes compétences :
MySQL
Active Directory
Virtual PC
Virtual Box
Siemens Hardware
SAN
Perl Programming
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows Vista
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
MOT Testing
Linux Debian
Linux
LAN/WAN > VLAN
JavaScript
IOS
ECLiPSe
Data Centre
Citrix Winframe
C++
C Programming Language
Apple Mac
Pas de formation renseignée