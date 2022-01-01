Britta NIEMANN

Siemens Industry - Digital Factory
- Business Development Manager
2012 - maintenant
KINEO CAM
- Business Development Manager
LABEGE2010 - 2012
Aerotechnic-France
- Export Sales Manager
2004 - 2010Customer & Supplier Relation Management and Development, Customer Service & Consulting, Procurement and sales of components for the aircraft industry, Supply Chain Management, Analysis, acquisition and development of new customers, new markets suppliers and new products, Aftermarket, Order & Quality management, Controlling
Honeywell Hardware Product Group
- Account Representative
1999 - 2004Customer Service & Consulting, Sales and procurement of components for the aircraft industry, Interface between customer and all departments of Honeywell, Project-Management, Process-Optimisation, Trainings, Integration and assistance of new employees in business and informatics, Specialist of office communication software
1995 - 1999Responsible for the development, positioning and marketing of blood-analyzing instruments and their respective chemicals in hospitals and laboratories, including Customer Service & Consulting, Procurement, Development of supply chain, Project/Contract Management, Presentation and sales of products, Marketing, Analysis of the market, Development of new markets and new products, Optimisation of inventory and expenses, Training of employees and customers, Analysis and implementation of new products