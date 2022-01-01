Briziou CRISTINA IONELA

Enthusiastic, dedicated and project-oriented Human Resources Professional with 6 years’ experience with Generalist, Francophone and Anglophone Candidates selection and testing, Recruiting, Training, HR events. Recruitment marketing and Administrative experience. Excellent French and English verbal and written communication skills coupled with strong organizational skills, work ethic, attention to detail and ability to prioritize multiple tasks, meet tight deadlines and anticipate problems. Adapts well to change and thrives in challenging environments.
Mes compétences :
Anglais
Français
Interprète
Management
Management des projets
Marketing
Networking
Organisation
Ponctualité
Recrutement
réseaux sociaux
Traductions
Ressources humaines
Formation
Communication
Gestion de projet
Adaptabilité
Coaching
Vente