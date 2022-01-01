Menu

Briziou CRISTINA IONELA

BUCAREST

En résumé

Enthusiastic, dedicated and project-oriented Human Resources Professional with 6 years’ experience with Generalist, Francophone and Anglophone Candidates selection and testing, Recruiting, Training, HR events. Recruitment marketing and Administrative experience. Excellent French and English verbal and written communication skills coupled with strong organizational skills, work ethic, attention to detail and ability to prioritize multiple tasks, meet tight deadlines and anticipate problems. Adapts well to change and thrives in challenging environments.

  • FRANCO NET - Recruitment Project Manager

    2012 - maintenant Manage all aspects of technology job requisitions including job postings, sourcing talent, screening candidates, coordinating interviews, salary negotiation, and coaching. Successfully lead full life cycle recruitment projects (30 on average per year) and recruit passive and active candidates with advanced language skills in a diverse market.
    • Manage and improve the company’s recruitment tools: www.franco-jobs.com and www.franco-phonie.ro websites and related social networks (LinkedIn, Viadeo, Google+, Tweeter, Instagram, YouTube);
    • Advise employers and implement unconventional, cost&time effective, modular solutions and tools for their recruitment projects: employer branding and job add visibility, social networks campaigns, recruitment events;
    • Perform targeted candidate searches via employee referrals, networking, cold calling, LinkedIn, and industry specific associations to maintain a pipeline of qualified candidates;
    • Interview applicants through telephone and (face-to-face) personal interviews, to determine motivation, interest, oral language level, effort and ability to qualify for various positions;
    • Develop and maintain relationships with students’ career centers and campus leads. Maintain relations with Universities as speaker and trainer in career and professional orientation workshops in collaboration with Agence Universitaire de la francophonie (www.auf.org) to attract highly educated candidates for entry level positions;
    • Initiate and conduct career events for employers (job dating, workshop, mini job fares with up to 25 candidates coming to a panel interview resulting in 50% hire ratio per event).

  • PEOPLE CENTRIC - HR Marketing Project Manager

    Orléans 2011 - 2011 Manage projects in employer branding and recruitment marketing for IT industry employers.
    • Continuously analyze the needs of our team (recruiters, commercials, management) in order to deliver the right tools for their activities;
    • Redesign the company’s visual identity graphic chart (logo, website, .ppt presentations, social media accounts and pages, blog and testing center website);
    • Test and improve our CRM demos for the end users (employers and recruitment companies);
    • Write content in French and English for 2.0 recruiters on social media;
    • Conduct market research on competitors;
    • Write website and blog specifications in English for the development team in an Asian country, and follow their implementation;
    • Create and develop on regular basis online contests dedicated to IT professionals in order to expand our pool of candidates.

  • Asociatia Patronala Piscine si Wellness - Executive Manager

    2009 - 2011

  • Veolia Water - Translator

    Paris 2009 - 2009

  • Autoritatea Nationala Pentru Calificari (Bucharest)

    Bucharest 2015 - 2015 Certified Trainer Diploma

  • The Bucharest University Of Economic Studies (Bucharest)

    Bucharest 2010 - 2010 Master Degree

  • University Of Bucharest (Bucharest)

    Bucharest 2008 - 2008 Bachelor

  • Ministry Of Justice (Bucharest)

    Bucharest 2008 - 2008 Translator and Interpreter Certificate no 23425

