Briziou CRISTINA IONELA

Enthusiastic, dedicated and project-oriented Human Resources Professional with 6 years’ experience with Generalist, Francophone and Anglophone Candidates selection and testing, Recruiting, Training, HR events. Recruitment marketing and Administrative experience. Excellent French and English verbal and written communication skills coupled with strong organizational skills, work ethic, attention to detail and ability to prioritize multiple tasks, meet tight deadlines and anticipate problems. Adapts well to change and thrives in challenging environments.



Mes compétences :

Anglais

Français

Interprète

Management

Management des projets

Marketing

Networking

Organisation

Ponctualité

Recrutement

réseaux sociaux

Traductions

Ressources humaines

Formation

Communication

Gestion de projet

Adaptabilité

Coaching

Vente