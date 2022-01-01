Brossier EMMANUEL

As a French national who has been working several years in China in trading and Import-Export, both fluent in English and Chinese and particularly knowing well the Chinese market, I am already accustomed working in multinational, multi-linguistic environments.
I am now seeking a challenging role that enables me to tap my full potential.
Mes compétences :
Management
Management technics
Project Management
Sourcing
Trade negotiations
Technical auditing
Production Follow-up
Quality Management
Communication
Import-Export & logistic chain
Translation & Interpretation