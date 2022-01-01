Brossier EMMANUEL

As a French national who has been working several years in China in trading and Import-Export, both fluent in English and Chinese and particularly knowing well the Chinese market, I am already accustomed working in multinational, multi-linguistic environments.

I am now seeking a challenging role that enables me to tap my full potential.





Mes compétences :

Management

Management technics

Project Management

Sourcing

Trade negotiations

Technical auditing

Production Follow-up

Quality Management

Communication

Import-Export & logistic chain

Translation & Interpretation