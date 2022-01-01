Menu

Brossier EMMANUEL

CHAMONIX

En résumé

As a French national who has been working several years in China in trading and Import-Export, both fluent in English and Chinese and particularly knowing well the Chinese market, I am already accustomed working in multinational, multi-linguistic environments.
I am now seeking a challenging role that enables me to tap my full potential.


Mes compétences :
Management
Management technics
Project Management
Sourcing
Trade negotiations
Technical auditing
Production Follow-up
Quality Management
Communication
Import-Export & logistic chain
Translation & Interpretation

Entreprises

  • PREFERENCE PATRIMOINE SAS - Responsable middle & back office

    2015 - maintenant

  • Qingdao Wuwei Fushi Ltd - Senior Partner - Part Time Marketing Manager

    2012 - 2015 In charge of marketing, communication and international business development, I successfully established marketing and communication guidelines, reviewed and improved the company brand image, and developed commercial materials (web-site, social networks).

  • S.D.P.D - Purchasing & Export Manager

    2012 - 2015 In charge of the company purchases and Export processes.
    I mainly follow-up the production and quality processes, monitor trade negotiations and focus on on-time deliveries while continously finding cost efficient shipping methods.

  • LCG International - Representative Office Director

    2009 - 2012 In charge of representing a foreign company in China.
    I efficiently monitored the company purchases and followed-up trade negotiations.
    I developed and implemented quality management and logistics & export processes.
    I managed a multicultural Sino-French team (4 persons)

  • S.D.P.D - Purchasing Manager

    2008 - 2009 In charge of the company purchases and import processes.
    I sourced relevant suppliers in Chin and monitored trade negotiations with Chinese suppliers.
    I developed and implemented quality management processes with Chinese suppliers.

  • Compagnie du mont blanc - Aiguille du Midi - Seasonal summer job (4 months each year) when student -

    2000 - 2007 Multi-skilled seasonal employee in an international
    I was mainly in charge of customers reception and managing customers flows.

Formations

