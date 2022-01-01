Menu

En résumé

A Highly motivated professional with five years of experience in field service and operations in oil and gas industry’s well intervention segment. An outgoing communicator with a driven work ethic and proven abilities in team work and developping less experienced employees to accomplish results.

Mes compétences :
Coil Tubing Milling and Fishing
Well Intervention Field Supervision
Coil Tubing Wellbore cleanout
Post Job reporting and evaluation
Reservoir Stimulation

Entreprises

  • Schlumberger - Field Engineer

    Paris 2011 - maintenant  Rigless Workover campaign for CHEVRON in Cabinda Block 0 and Block 14 (offshore location).
     Matrix Stimulation campaign for SOMOIL, pumping by bullheading. (Land Location)

  • Schlumberger - Field Engineer

    Paris 2008 - 2011 * Well Intervention Projects for TOTAL, ENI and SNPC (offshore and Land Operations)

  • AIR LIQUIDE - Maintenance Engineer

    Paris 2008 - 2008 * Coordinating Recertification of pressure Vessel ;
    * General maintenance of a Nitrogen and Oxygen Plant ;

  • Total - HSE Assistant

    COURBEVOIE 2008 - 2008 * Implementation of DNV ISRS (International Safety Rating System) ;
    * Follow up of Correctives actions in an Asphalt warehouse

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Technologie D'Afrique Centrale IST-AC (Douala)

    Douala 2004 - 2007 Ingenieur

  • Institut Supérieur De Technologie D'Afrique Centrale (Pointe Noire)

    Pointe Noire 2002 - 2004 Brevet de Technicien Supérieur en Maintenance Industrielle

