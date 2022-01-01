RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Pointe-Noire dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
A Highly motivated professional with five years of experience in field service and operations in oil and gas industry’s well intervention segment. An outgoing communicator with a driven work ethic and proven abilities in team work and developping less experienced employees to accomplish results.
Mes compétences :
Coil Tubing Milling and Fishing
Well Intervention Field Supervision
Coil Tubing Wellbore cleanout
Post Job reporting and evaluation
Reservoir Stimulation