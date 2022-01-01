A Highly motivated professional with five years of experience in field service and operations in oil and gas industry’s well intervention segment. An outgoing communicator with a driven work ethic and proven abilities in team work and developping less experienced employees to accomplish results.



Mes compétences :

Coil Tubing Milling and Fishing

Well Intervention Field Supervision

Coil Tubing Wellbore cleanout

Post Job reporting and evaluation

Reservoir Stimulation