Bruce DESSAUVAGES

BAULE

En résumé

GROW AND SUCCEED EACH NEW CHALLENGE.

B2B/B2C-19 Years of Experience.

In 2002, coming back from Manhattan, i decided to make Real Estate Agent my job so I worked in the field of residential real estate until 2010 when i decided to develop my professional skills by exercising the profession of International Consultant in B2B and currently I'm the Owner/Director of BRUCE REAL ESTATE LA BAULE since September 2013.
I'm looking for opportunities in B2B development business.

Skills:Business Development - Client Development- Customer Acquisition- Consulting- B2B- B2C...

Mes compétences :
Acquisition clients
B2B
Conseil
Strategie
Développer un porte feuille client
B2C
Business manager
Business development
Communication
Consultant
Marketing stratégique
Créativité
Vente B2B
Expertise technique
Techniques de vente
Immobilier
Vente directe
Droit

Entreprises

  • BRUCE REAL ESTATE - DIRIGEANT FONDATEUR

    2013 - maintenant - Expertise et prise de mandats de vente
    - Stratégies de mise en vente avec des supports publicitaires modernes
    - Optimisation et mise en avant des biens confiés
    - Inbounds Marketing
    - Certification d'acquéreurs ciblés(découverte clients approfondie et financement étudié).
    - Home-staging
    - Partenariat avec courtiers en Prêts immobiliers: taux entre 2,55%(15 ans) et 3,06%(20 ans).
    - Négociation.
    - Ventes
    - Rédaction de compromis de vente
    - Suivi jusqu'à l'acte notarié

  • DESSAUVAGES COMMUNICATION - Directeur commercial

    2010 - 2013 -Développement de nouvelles opportunités d'affaires
    -Sélection de points de vente des marques des clients (France et étranger)
    -Développement des contacts Press Magazine
    -Relations avec les journalistes
    -Cold-Calling
    -Collaboration Marketing (inbounds Marketing)
    -Négociation et signatures de contrats…

  • IMMOFAST - Directeur associé

    2006 - 2013 -Création de la Société
    -Définition de la politique commerciale
    -Proposition d'axes d'évolution
    -Développement du portefeuille clients
    -Animation-Gestion administrative et commerciale
    - Communication-Marketing-Management.
    -Prospection-Rentrée d'affaires-Négociation-Signatures de promesses de vente

Formations

Réseau