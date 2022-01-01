Bruce DESSAUVAGES

GROW AND SUCCEED EACH NEW CHALLENGE.



B2B/B2C-19 Years of Experience.



In 2002, coming back from Manhattan, i decided to make Real Estate Agent my job so I worked in the field of residential real estate until 2010 when i decided to develop my professional skills by exercising the profession of International Consultant in B2B and currently I'm the Owner/Director of BRUCE REAL ESTATE LA BAULE since September 2013.

I'm looking for opportunities in B2B development business.



Skills:Business Development - Client Development- Customer Acquisition- Consulting- B2B- B2C...



Mes compétences :

Acquisition clients

B2B

Conseil

Strategie

Développer un porte feuille client

B2C

Business manager

Business development

Communication

Consultant

Marketing stratégique

Créativité

Vente B2B

Expertise technique

Techniques de vente

Immobilier

Vente directe

Droit