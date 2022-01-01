Menu

Bruce DESSAUVAGES

LA BAULE

En résumé

In 2002, coming back from Manhattan, i decided to make Real Estate Agent my job so I worked in the field of residential real estate until 2010 when i decided to develop my professional skills by exercising the profession of International Consultant in B2B and now i created my compagny BRUCE REAL ESTATE since 2013.
I'm looking for opportunities in B2B/BTOC development business.

Skills:Business Development - Client Development- Customer Acquisition- Consulting- B2B- B2C...

Mes compétences :
Community management
Marketing stratégique
Communication
Conseil
Développement commercial
Développement web
B2B
Commerce B2C
Négociation immobilière
Négociation commerciale
Gestion de la relation client
Business Consulting
Developpement prospects
Gestion d'équipe
Leadership

Entreprises

  • BRUCE REAL ESTATE - DIRIGEANT/FONDATEUR

    2013 - maintenant ESTIMATION-ACHATS-VENTES...TOUTES TRANSACTIONS IMMOBILIERES A LA BAULE

    - Expertise et prise de mandats de vente
    - Stratégies de mise en vente avec des supports publicitaires modernes
    - Optimisation et mise en avant des biens confiés
    - Inbounds Marketing
    - Certification d'acquéreurs ciblés(découverte clients approfondie et financement étudié).
    - Architecture d'intérieure/Home-staging/Décoration en partenariat avec Charlotte Cittadini
    -Intervention d'expert travaux pour les biens nécessitant des rénovations, extensions...
    - Partenariat avec courtiers en Prêts immobiliers: taux entre 1,4 %et 2,2%.
    - Négociation.
    - Ventes
    - Rédaction des compromis de vente
    - Suivi jusqu'à l'acte notarié

  • DESSAUVAGES COMMUNICATION - BUSINESS CONSULTANT

    2010 - 2013 Développement de nouvelles opportunités d'affaires
    -Sélection de points de vente des marques des clients (France et étranger)
    -Développement des contacts Press Magazine
    -Relations avec les journalistes
    -Cold-Calling
    -Collaboration Marketing (inbounds Marketing)
    -Négociation et signatures de contrats

  • IMMOFAST - PDG

    2007 - 2013 -Création de la Société
    -Définition de la politique commerciale
    -Proposition d'axes d'évolution
    -Développement du portefeuille clients
    -Animation-Gestion administrative et commerciale
    - Communication-Marketing-Management.
    -Prospection-Rentrée d'affaires-Négociation-Signatures de promesses de vente

Formations

Réseau