An Anglo-American, Bruce Redor has seen his international career develop over a 20-year period in a variety of sectors within the services industry.



Bruce began his management career working for a group of hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area, after having received his Master’s degree in Hospital Administration from U.C. Berkeley.



He came to France to take on a position of Director of Marketing at the prestigious American Hospital of Paris.



He then joined the CEGOS Consulting Group in Paris, leading projects in strategic planning, marketing and organizational development for multi-national corporations including Carrefour, General Electric, Société Générale, EADS, Humana Inc., Total, Casino, and Credit Lyonnais.



After that, he joined the management team that built and operated EuroDisney. Originally responsible for General Services in the Resort Hotels division, he went on to become Director of the successful meeting and incentive business unit: Disneyland Paris Business Solutions.



From there, he was recruited away by the city of Lyon, France to take on the job of Chief Executive at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, where he was instrumental in turning the city into one of Europe’s leading business-travel and leisure destinations.



More recently, Bruce worked to develop Strategic Accounts at the online travel company, Expedia, Inc., and more recently was part of the team that implemented global account management for Lufthansa Airplus, GmbH. He is a Partner in GainingEdge, a leading international consulting firm specialized in the global business events industry.



Bruce is currently Managing Director, France at Shark Human Capital Placement, a leading international recruitment and executive search firm.



