Menu

Bruce REDOR

PARIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

An Anglo-American, Bruce Redor has seen his international career develop over a 20-year period in a variety of sectors within the services industry.

Bruce began his management career working for a group of hospitals in the San Francisco Bay Area, after having received his Master’s degree in Hospital Administration from U.C. Berkeley.

He came to France to take on a position of Director of Marketing at the prestigious American Hospital of Paris.

He then joined the CEGOS Consulting Group in Paris, leading projects in strategic planning, marketing and organizational development for multi-national corporations including Carrefour, General Electric, Société Générale, EADS, Humana Inc., Total, Casino, and Credit Lyonnais.

After that, he joined the management team that built and operated EuroDisney. Originally responsible for General Services in the Resort Hotels division, he went on to become Director of the successful meeting and incentive business unit: Disneyland Paris Business Solutions.

From there, he was recruited away by the city of Lyon, France to take on the job of Chief Executive at the Convention and Visitors Bureau, where he was instrumental in turning the city into one of Europe’s leading business-travel and leisure destinations.

More recently, Bruce worked to develop Strategic Accounts at the online travel company, Expedia, Inc., and more recently was part of the team that implemented global account management for Lufthansa Airplus, GmbH. He is a Partner in GainingEdge, a leading international consulting firm specialized in the global business events industry.

Bruce is currently Managing Director, France at Shark Human Capital Placement, a leading international recruitment and executive search firm.

Mes compétences :
Business
Business travel
Events
Executive Search
Head hunting
Hospitality
Incentive travel
Meetings and Events
Search
Tourism
Travel

Entreprises

  • Shark Human Capital - Senior Client Partner

    2014 - maintenant Shark Group has earned a reputation for excellence in Executive Search, Human Capital Placement and Interim Management. As experienced business leaders we understand what it takes to lead transnational corporations. We use this understanding to help clients find talented leaders to head their cross-cultural organizations. Shark Group is a search firm dedicated to helping you to acquire and to retain the vital human capital you need to achieve your strategic business goals. These key individuals represent crucial strategic investments for the development and future of your company: executive and non-executive directors, senior managers and recognized experts in their specialist fields.

    “I hear and I forget, I see and I remember, I do and I understand” [Confucius]

    With a tradition of excellence, our privately-owned network of executive search professionals is dedicated to working with you to find and retain the vital human capital you need to achieve your strategic business goals.

Formations

  • University Of California At Berkeley (Berkeley)

    Berkeley 1975 - 1981

Réseau