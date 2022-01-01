Brunet ARNAULT

Hermes
- Director of Audit and Operations
Paris
2009 - 2012
Director of audit and operations, in charge of the Americas (Canada, USA, South America)
The Audit and Operations department is in charge of:
- Managing the daily operational controls in the stores (33)
- Implementing a permanent internal control approach in our stores, as well in the corporate office
- Develop a risk management culture
- Coordinating the different projects, such as
- Retail software implementation
- Warehouse management system
- CRM
- store openings and renovation
- PCI DSS certification
Specialties: - Audit & Internal Control - Process optimization - Project Management - Self assessment project