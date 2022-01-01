Menu

Brunet ARNAULT

Paris

Entreprises

  • Remy Cointreau - Group Director of Internal Audit

    Paris 2014 - maintenant My overall mission is to provide the Audit Committee and BoD with independent assurance that risks with adverse impact on the achievement of Rémy Cointreau's objectives are promptly identified and adequately and effectively managed, with the aim to improve the organization activities and control framework, protect and add shareholder value.

  • Remy Cointreau - Internal Audit Senior Manager

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Hermes - Director of Audit and Operations

    Paris 2009 - 2012 Director of audit and operations, in charge of the Americas (Canada, USA, South America)

    The Audit and Operations department is in charge of:
    - Managing the daily operational controls in the stores (33)
    - Implementing a permanent internal control approach in our stores, as well in the corporate office
    - Develop a risk management culture
    - Coordinating the different projects, such as
    - Retail software implementation
    - Warehouse management system
    - CRM
    - store openings and renovation
    - PCI DSS certification

    Specialties: - Audit & Internal Control - Process optimization - Project Management - Self assessment project

Formations