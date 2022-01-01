Bruno ALLAIN

due diligence on project acquisition
bid management on turnkey projects
technical & economical study
basic design & engineering
Mes compétences :
Energie
Energie éolienne
Éolien
Turbine
Wind Turbine
Entreprises
- CEO
Castelnau-le-Lez2011 - maintenant
Vestas Med
- Lead buyer crane & installation
2004 - 20112010 till today Category manager Crane Installation & External Services - SCM department –Vestas Mediterranean – Madrid
Driving team of operational buyers in Vestas Med regional group on construction & service activities (European Med countries & emerging markets: Africa, Middle East & Latin America). Leading 65M€/year of procurement on crane & installation activities.
2007 to 2009 Head of Purchasing - Purchasing department –VESTAS France (Vestas Med) – Pérols
Purchasing management for project activities as well as commodities for Vestas France (covering 30M€/year on procurement). Bid support to sales dpt with expertise in turnkey projects with more than 25M€ turnover achieved on balance of plants.
2004 to 2007 Senior project manager for turnkey projects & technical support to Sales.
Ventura SA (today Theolia France)
- Construction deputy & project manager
2002 - 2004Project management for short term & small size projects, specialized in prospecting industrial areas. In charge of the economical studies for the wind farms. Bid management. Contract set-up & follow-up with contractors and suppliers. Turnover foreseen for year 2004: 25M€ (among which 2,2M€ in infrastructures/BOP).
Spie Trindel - Amec Spie
- Responsible of renewable energy sce/dpt
2000 - 2002Conducting wind farm turn-key projects as main contractor or sub-contractor. Co-generation project management. Prospecting new market in bio gas, biomass, photocells and wind farm projects. Supervising a team of 7 persons with 2 junior project managers, 1 senior electrical engineer, 1 designer, 2 construction managers and 1 maintenance technician. Annual turnover of 3,5M€ on year 2001 activity.
Cegelec
- Expatriate engineer - construction department
Saint-Denis1993 - 20001999 to 2000 Responsible of construction department operational branch - ALSTOM ISS - Rueil-Malmaison
In permanent contact with company’s project managers, perform estimations for overall construction activities (industrial or transport projects). Assignment of resources on sites, audit missions and negotiation of sub-contractors for ongoing projects, construction follow-up for abroad projects in south America, Asia, Africa and middle east.
1998 to 1999 Cost controller - CAPUFE project - Cuernavaca MEXICO - ALSTOM Pilot team- Turnover of 70M€
Planning, coordination and leadership of a consortium of 3 companies covering electrical, instrumentation & control activities as well as civil works. Technical follow-up and cost control for the modernization of 56 toll motorways.
1997 to 1998 Project manager - APPITRACK and LOHR test tracks - R&D CEGELEC Division COMSIP
Development of two test tracks dedicated to tramway and metro. Purchasing of materials, coordination of studies, preparation and execution on site. Turnover of 2 x 300K€.
1996 to 1997 Site manager – MODIFICATION on PLC - SANOFI LABEGE research center - Turnover of 2M€
Site supervision and coordination of 25 contractors during construction & revamping of a pharmaceutical plant. In charge of purchasing, invoicing & engineering coordination. Quality management on installation and commissioning.
1994 to 1996 Construction manager - MORG Project - Mina Al Ahmadi – KUWAIT - CEGELEC - Turnover of 70M€
Responsible of instrument, electrical & civil works during revamping of Rheniformer plant (refinery) with implementation of new DCS (Distributed Control System). In charge of logistic and Quality Insurance on site.
Professional training (AFAQ et AFNOR) on ISO 9000 and on performing audits
1993 to 1994 Construction superintendent - PETRONAS & CIMA PERLIS – MALAISIA - CEGELEC - TO / 700K€ & 3M€
Assisting the construction manager for 2 distinct projects: construction of an on-shore platform and revamping of a cement factory. Responsible of contractual and legal matters (trouble-shooter), site supervision on electrical and instrumentation installation, in charge of pending works.