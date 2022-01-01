Menu

Bruno BAILLY

Nozay

En résumé

Results-oriented profile with strong technical expertise and experience in partnering with global companies.
Key Performance Indicators in successful planning and implementation of Procurement strategies, Marketing solutions and pre-sales activities.
Multilingual diversity/change leader with strong commitment to business goals and objectives. Well-rounded multi-functional experience in dealing with customers and suppliers, covering sales, marketing, technical solution, and procurement management.
Specialties: Procurement strategy, competitive analysis, market analysis, marketing, sales support.

Entreprises

  • Nokia - Product Procurement Operations, Global Operations

    Nozay 2016 - maintenant Purchasing OEM Vertical Segments

    Head of Advanced Procurement &
    Sourcing Contracting for Strategic Industries (Verticals Markets)

    Purchasing strategy of the third party eco-system for Transport, Public Sector, and Energy markets (Strategic Industries Group)
    • Responsible for Contract coverage definition and negociation for third party Partners (Worldwide coverage for TETRA/GSM-R/CCTV / PAGA/SCADA/ACS/PIDS…)
    • Responsible for setting-up and implementing Purchasing Strategy within Bid & Proposal organization (Offer Strategy definition)
    • Responsible for setting-up and implementing Purchasing Strategy Supply chain and Delivery organizations (Services/ Support / SLA)
    • Team building (3 pers)
    • Purchasing budget : 80M€

  • Alcatel Lucent - Procurement Manager for Vertical Markets (Sourcing & Contracting)

    Paris 2009 - 2015 Head of Advanced Procurement &
    Sourcing Contracting for Strategic Industries (Verticals Markets)

    Purchasing strategy of the third party eco-system for Transport, Public Sector, and Energy markets (Strategic Industries Group)
    • Responsible for Contract coverage definition and negociation for third party Partners (Worldwide coverage for TETRA/GSM-R/CCTV / PAGA/SCADA/ACS/PIDS…)
    • Responsible for setting-up and implementing Purchasing Strategy within Bid & Proposal organization (Offer Strategy definition)
    • Responsible for setting-up and implementing Purchasing Strategy Supply chain and Delivery organizations (Services/ Support / SLA)
    • Team building (4 pers)
    • Purchasing budget : 120M€

  • Alcatel Lucent - Procurement Manager Embedeed Boards & Systems(Sourcing & Contracting)

    Paris 2002 - 2009 Procurement - Senior Procurement Manager for IT & Embedded boards

    Purchasing Strategy for ‘Common Platform’ form factor both for Wireline and Wireless core Products (Common Platform Group : aTCA form factor).

  • Alcatel CIT - Marketing Solutions & Business Dev.

    2000 - 2002 Carrier Internet Div - Marketing Solution Manager

    Created Sales Solution packages for Internet Carrier Customers (Incumbent, ISP, IAP, ASP).
    • Defined VoIP solutions for carrier’s NGN network (Sales Package)
    • Evangelized the Solutions packages over Alcatel-Lucent regions (Sales presentation)
    • Back office support for Bids & Proposal (SoC, Pricing, Design…)

  • Alcatel Business System - Marketing Solutions & Business Dev

    1999 - 2000 Enterprise Solutions – Marketing and Bus. Dev

    • Created Unified Data Portfolio based on Alcatel-Lucent Product line and Third Party equipments toward small/medium businesses, and large enterprises.
    • Created end-to-end solutions : MAN, LAN, IP-PBX with competitive analysis.
    • Prepared RFx replies, designed solutions and supported customer presentations.

  • Alcatel Data Network (Joint Venture) - Pre-Sales Engineer (Moyen Orient / Israel)

    1996 - 1999 Carrier Data Networks Solutions

    Bids & Proposal for Middle East & Israel
    • Prepared RFx replies and designed solutions (ATM/ FR / VoIP solutions).
    • Customer presentation and defense meeting.
    • Won multi-million Euro deal with Telco and Private Operators

  • Alcatel CIT - R&D : Common Telecommunications Platforms Dev.

    1991 - 1996 Carrier Solutions–System Engineer

    Research and Development: Unix and Oracle software implementation in Alcatel Real time kernel solution for Carrier Products Application.
    • Software development : C++
    • Unit and Functional Testing with complete Software Eco-System.
    • Qualification plan with Customer (acceptance).
    • Provided Level 2 & Level 3 international support

  • DGA (Direction Générale de l'Armement) - Scientifique du Contingent (French Army)

    1990 - 1991 • Provided Suppliers benchmark and technical analysis for complete refurbishment of operational Telecom equipments dedicated to French Army.
    • Improved by -80% the Opex cost.
    • Created a ‘Train the Trainer’ program

Formations

  • EFREI (Villejuif)

    Villejuif 1987 - 1990 Ingénieur

