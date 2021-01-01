Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bruno BARBERET
Ajouter
Bruno BARBERET
Lezennes
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leroy Merlin
- Chef de secteur logistique
Lezennes
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Brayda - Brun SOPHIE
Christine GODÉE
Diana FERNANDES LABERTHONNIERE
Elisabete FRIAS
Florian LOBRÉAU
Geneviève ORUS
Hicham HMICHE
Jerome PATRON
Mickael COURSIN