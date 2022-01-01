Retail
Bruno BAUDE
Ajouter
Bruno BAUDE
BOUDOUFLE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Développement commercial
Industrie
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems
- Ingenieur commercial neuf
2016 - maintenant
Prescription et recherche de solutions pour les accès piétons de tout les types de Bâtiments.
Devis, négociation et lancement projet.
Assa Abloy Entrance Systems
- Sales Service Outdoor
2015 - 2016
PRIMION
- Ingenieur Commercial
2012 - 2014
ALLIGATOR
- Technico-Commercial
2008 - 2012
Prospertion, gestion d'un portefeuille clients, prescription et négociation des affaires.
APAVE
- TECHNICO COMMERCIAL en Alternance
Paris
2006 - 2007
Formations
Université Cergy Pontoise
Cergy Saint Christophe
2006 - 2007
Licence
Lycée Jean Perrin
St Ouen L'Aumone
2002 - 2005
BTS
Lycée Saint Erembert
St Germain En Laye
2001 - 2002
BAC PRO
BAC PRO MAVELEC
Lycée Saint Erembert
St Germain En Laye
1997 - 2000
BEP
BEP ELECTRONIQUE
Réseau
Caroline PAMART
Eric LEPRINCE
Florent ROUCHY
Franck MAQUINAY
Hubert CINGAL
Laurence UTARD
Luis MARQUES
Nicolas ROUSSELON