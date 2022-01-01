Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bruno LAURENT
Ajouter
Bruno LAURENT
Villebon
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
KUKA
- Responsable Commercial Ouest Bretagne
Villebon
2015 - maintenant
KUKA
- Resp Commercial Agro Pharma/cosmétique
Villebon
2006 - 2014
Integrateur robotique
- Responsable commercial
1993 - 2005
Responsable du service robotique
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Amine CHATER
Drevet RÉMY
Frédéric ARTERO
Olivier BACHELIER
Patrice GALAMAND
Philippe MENDES
Sébastien WEBER
Thomas BEAUCHAMP
Thomas MARTINET
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z