Bryan APERS

Mes compétences :
Business development
Analyse stratégique
Gestion de projet
Vente
Conseil
Esprit d'équipe
Entreprises
Ebay
- Corporate Strategy Manager
London2019 - maintenant
Accenture
- Senior Consultant
London2014 - 2019
GSX Solutions
- Junior Project manager
2013 - 2013• Planning for the implementation of a new office in Shanghai
• Recruitment
• Channel development: Identifying potential partners, negotiating, setting up new partnerships
• Training Partners on the solutions and on the selling methods
• Assistance to the APAC sales director
2012 - 2013• Business development EMEA & APAC:
- Prospection, commercial meeting, product presentation, qualification, on-line and on-site demonstration, follow-up till closing for international clients (Asia, Africa & Europe).
- Creation and management of Partnerships
- Sales Training to my team
- Creation of sales speeches, mailing
- Business Trips
• Account management:
- Large international Account Management (Banking, Energy, New technologies industry)
- Feedback collection, new products presentation, cross selling.
• Strategic Analysis:
- Market analysis, competitive analysis, identification of new business channels, business analysis,
• Optimization:
-Sales processus improvements in order to optimize the commercial performance
-Assistance for CRM tools implementation (SalesForce)
Grenoble2011 - 2012• Definition of the sales strategy for the association and action plan implementation
• Management of a 8 account managers team
• Co-creation of business proposals and co-realisation of studies (Documentary research/Qualitative and quantitative analysis/ competition analysis) and follow-up of the deliverables quality
• Sales processus improvements and creation of new business segments (Corporate and social responsibility support)
EDF
- R&D Project manager assistant
Paris2009 - 2009• Hazardous products inventory
• Contact of the international suppliers of chemical products for security sheet writing
• Raising the staff awareness for the risks linked to the security
Formations
Exeter University (Exeter)
Exeter2013 - 2014Msc in International management with Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Specialisms:
- Innovation Management
- Entrepreneurship and new venture creation
- Service Operations and Marketing
- Project management