Bryan APERS

London

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Business development
Analyse stratégique
Gestion de projet
Vente
Conseil
Esprit d'équipe

Entreprises

  • Ebay - Corporate Strategy Manager

    London 2019 - maintenant

  • Accenture - Senior Consultant

    London 2014 - 2019

  • GSX Solutions - Junior Project manager

    2013 - 2013 • Planning for the implementation of a new office in Shanghai
    • Recruitment
    • Channel development: Identifying potential partners, negotiating, setting up new partnerships
    • Training Partners on the solutions and on the selling methods
    • Assistance to the APAC sales director

  • GSX Groupware Solutions - Genève - Business Developer EMEA & APAC

    2012 - 2013 • Business development EMEA & APAC:
    - Prospection, commercial meeting, product presentation, qualification, on-line and on-site demonstration, follow-up till closing for international clients (Asia, Africa & Europe).
    - Creation and management of Partnerships
    - Sales Training to my team
    - Creation of sales speeches, mailing
    - Business Trips

    • Account management:
    - Large international Account Management (Banking, Energy, New technologies industry)
    - Feedback collection, new products presentation, cross selling.

    • Strategic Analysis:
    - Market analysis, competitive analysis, identification of new business channels, business analysis,

    • Optimization:
    -Sales processus improvements in order to optimize the commercial performance
    -Assistance for CRM tools implementation (SalesForce)

  • Junior ESC Grenoble - Sales Manager / Quality manager

    Grenoble 2011 - 2012 • Definition of the sales strategy for the association and action plan implementation
    • Management of a 8 account managers team
    • Co-creation of business proposals and co-realisation of studies (Documentary research/Qualitative and quantitative analysis/ competition analysis) and follow-up of the deliverables quality
    • Sales processus improvements and creation of new business segments (Corporate and social responsibility support)

  • EDF - R&D Project manager assistant

    Paris 2009 - 2009 • Hazardous products inventory
    • Contact of the international suppliers of chemical products for security sheet writing
    • Raising the staff awareness for the risks linked to the security

Formations

  • Exeter University (Exeter)

    Exeter 2013 - 2014 Msc in International management with Entrepreneurship and Innovation

    Specialisms:

    - Innovation Management
    - Entrepreneurship and new venture creation
    - Service Operations and Marketing
    - Project management

  • Grenoble Ecole De Management

    Grenoble 2010 - 2014 Msc in Management

    Dissertation: To what extent the new financing sources are relevant to the business creation process?

    Specialisms:

    - Strategy and advanced Strategy
    - Strategy implementation
    - Financial auditing
    - Management control and management accounting

  • Lycée Henri Moissan

    Meaux 2008 - 2010 Classe préparatoire aux grandes écoles de commerce - voie technologique

  • Lycée Francois Couperin

    Fontainebleau 2006 - 2008 STG

