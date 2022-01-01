Menu

Bryan WARR

TOURCOING

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Métropolys - Animateur

    2009 - maintenant

  • Roc FM - Animateur

    2005 - 2009

  • Nostalgie Lens - Animateur

    2004 - 2004

  • RTL2 Nord - Planificateur pub

    Paris 2000 - 2004

  • Delta FM - Animateur

    1999 - 2000

  • FUN Radio Belgique - Animateur

    1995 - 1996

  • Europe 2 Lens-Béthune - Animateur

    1993 - 1994

  • Europe 2 Mouscron - Animateur

    1993 - 1993

Formations

Réseau

