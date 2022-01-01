Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Bryan WARR
Ajouter
Bryan WARR
TOURCOING
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Métropolys
- Animateur
2009 - maintenant
Roc FM
- Animateur
2005 - 2009
Nostalgie Lens
- Animateur
2004 - 2004
RTL2 Nord
- Planificateur pub
Paris
2000 - 2004
Delta FM
- Animateur
1999 - 2000
FUN Radio Belgique
- Animateur
1995 - 1996
Europe 2 Lens-Béthune
- Animateur
1993 - 1994
Europe 2 Mouscron
- Animateur
1993 - 1993
Formations
Ecole Francaise Des Attachés De Presse EFAP Lille
Lille
1992 - 1995
Réseau
Adrien LANOY
Angélique MARRIE
Aurélie HALSBERGHE
Hafeda BENHAMMOU
Margaux BONTE
Marie GUILLAUMON
Mathilde REGNIER
Michèle GRACNAR
Olivier RAMOND
Xavier WOJTASZAK
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z