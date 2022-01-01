Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Carina MATEOS
Ajouter
Carina MATEOS
Geneva
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Import / Export
Export
Entreprises
L'Occitane International
- Supply chain
Geneva
2013 - maintenant
K2 Partnering Solutions
- Sales Associate
London
2012 - 2012
Chemica
- Responsable de Zone Export
Lyon (69000)
2011 - 2011
Apple
- Business Account Manager - EMEA
Cork
2009 - 2010
Apple
- Responsable Commerciale Zone Europe
Cork
2007 - 2009
Comsteel
- Commerciale Export Europe
2004 - 2007
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2004 - 2005
Langues affaires et commerce (Anglais, Italien, Espagnol)
Université Lyon 2 Lumiere
Lyon
2000 - 2004
LEA Commerce International
Réseau
Agnès CASO
Charles DEFRANCE
Florence B.
Florence LEBIDOIS
Hacen BOUCHENTOUF
Patrick NABOT
Roland BRAULT
Sandrine ARBEZ
Stephane BARON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z