Carine HURTELLE

En résumé

Confident account manager with exceptional multi-tasking and organizational skills having extensive experience of identifying the needs of corporate customers.

Possessing excellent communication and negotiation skills, excellent listening skills, oral and written communications.
Diverse background includes sales, customer service and supervision.
Proficient in prioritizing and completing tasks in a timely manner, yet flexible to multitask when necessary.
Able to adapt to new situations. A quick learner with a desire for continuous personal growth.

Responsible, open-minded, honest, trustworthy and hard working.
Works well under pressure and with minimum supervision. Multi-tasker and team player.

Mes compétences :
Plongée sous marine
Réservation et Hébergement
Tourisme
Bien être

Entreprises

  • Marina Di Valletta, Pieta, Malta - MARINA OFFICE MANAGER

    2017 - maintenant Responsible for the general administration of the Marina office and reception of the Company.
    Multi-tasking. Capacity: 200 berths

  • XL Travel - HEAD OF INCOMING TOURISM DEPARTMENT

    2016 - 2017 Started from scratch and developed a complete Start-up project of inbound tourism – St Julian’s, Malta

  • Dulcis Malta - INCOMING TRAVEL AGENT

    Pieta 2014 - 2015 Launched and initiated my company activity of incoming tourism- Pieta, Malta

  • Watercolours-Centre de plongée-Malte - Marketing

    Sliema 2012 - 2014 Promotion du centre de plongée Watercolours auprès des clients français et des entreprises françaises

  • Modelabs - Responsable grand comptes nationaux

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Leader and specialist in France of the conception and of the distribution of mobile phones and accessories

  • Microsoft - TeamLeader - Formateur

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2006 - 2011

  • Individuelle - Relaxologue par le toucher

    2006 - 2009 AMMA ASSIS
    SOINS RELAXANTS sur table de massage

Formations

