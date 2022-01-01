Retail
Carine LAGRENE
Ajouter
Carine LAGRENE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Responsable Logistique et Service Client
Entreprises
Trésor du Patrimoine
- Responsable Logistique et Service Client
2012 - maintenant
Cinram France
- Responsable Supply Chain et Service Client
2011 - 2012
En charge du client TF1 Vidéo
Cinram France
- Responsable Service Client
2004 - 2011
En charge du client FOX, PATHE, EUROPA
Photo Service
- Responsable Logistique
1999 - 2004
Formations
Université Aix Marseille 2 Mediterranée
Marseille
1995 - 1997
Affaires et Finances Internationales
Réseau
Alain BAGNAUD
Franck GRAUMANN
Frédéric RENAUD
Hélène MANNINA
Hervé CHAZAL
Jean-Luc LEBEURY
Joël THEATE
Patrice PRIOUX
Pauline SOTO
Renaud LE GUEVELLOU