Carine-Ly NGUYEN

LOOKING FOR NEW CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES



Challenges and development are the main words to describe my professional career. For the last years, I have always been committed in business creation and development or in business transformation.



I started my professional life in a start up, “Limonetik”, doing online payment. From 2008 to 2012, I have been in charge of creating the financial and administrative department and raising funds (with public loans, investment funds or business angels). In four years, we made two fundraisings and from 6 employees and founders we grow up to 42 employees. Now Limonetik is working with the biggest payments methods and websites in France.



In parallel with this activity, I was also a freelance consultant to assist start up and Small and Medium Enterprises in creation or with a strong and fast growth. My principal functions there were to create business plan, find funds, and help them to organize their financial function/department.



Since the beginning of 2014, I’m working for Carrefour Brazil in Sao Paulo, the third biggest world retailer. As the group Carrefour decided to focus and to develop the Brazilian market, the group is willing to make changes and optimize the work organization in its subsidy in Brazil. Working in the treasury department, I’m in charge of optimizing cash processes and organization to provide more reliable financial information to the group. A better cash monitoring to ensure a optimized cash management, modernizing the consolidation process and reducing financial fees are also key issues to afford and prepare the group expansion.



These experiences brought me to be a challenger able to be polyvalent and adapt herself to any circumstances. Well organized, respectful of forecasts, able to work under pressure and short deadlines, I am able to deal with finance and business development as well.



Thanks to several working experiences abroad or travelling, in America (North and South), Asia and Europe, I am able to take on challenges in an international environment or in foreign countries.





Mes compétences :

consulting

start up

entrepreneurship

finance

fundraising