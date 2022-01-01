Menu

Carine-Ly NGUYEN

PARIS

LOOKING FOR NEW CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES

Challenges and development are the main words to describe my professional career. For the last years, I have always been committed in business creation and development or in business transformation.

I started my professional life in a start up, “Limonetik”, doing online payment. From 2008 to 2012, I have been in charge of creating the financial and administrative department and raising funds (with public loans, investment funds or business angels). In four years, we made two fundraisings and from 6 employees and founders we grow up to 42 employees. Now Limonetik is working with the biggest payments methods and websites in France.

In parallel with this activity, I was also a freelance consultant to assist start up and Small and Medium Enterprises in creation or with a strong and fast growth. My principal functions there were to create business plan, find funds, and help them to organize their financial function/department.

Since the beginning of 2014, I’m working for Carrefour Brazil in Sao Paulo, the third biggest world retailer. As the group Carrefour decided to focus and to develop the Brazilian market, the group is willing to make changes and optimize the work organization in its subsidy in Brazil. Working in the treasury department, I’m in charge of optimizing cash processes and organization to provide more reliable financial information to the group. A better cash monitoring to ensure a optimized cash management, modernizing the consolidation process and reducing financial fees are also key issues to afford and prepare the group expansion.

These experiences brought me to be a challenger able to be polyvalent and adapt herself to any circumstances. Well organized, respectful of forecasts, able to work under pressure and short deadlines, I am able to deal with finance and business development as well.

Thanks to several working experiences abroad or travelling, in America (North and South), Asia and Europe, I am able to take on challenges in an international environment or in foreign countries.


Mes compétences :
consulting
start up
entrepreneurship
finance
fundraising

Entreprises

  • Business Performance Accelerator - Consultante Freelance

    2015 - maintenant -Consulting for a SME (Small and medium sized enterprise) in the development and the management of its activity: forecast, business plan, financial advisory, cash flow monitoring

    -Creation of a Business Model, a Business Plan and a Market Study which were presented to Deputy Daniel Boisserie for the “Chauffaille Castle” project (Limousin, France). The draft of the project construction was to open a restaurant, hotel, spa and a cabaret on the estate.

  • Carrefour Brasil - A la recherche d'un emploi

    2014 - maintenant

  • LIMONETIK - Chief Financial Officer

    Paris 2008 - 2012 -Financial functions:

    -Creation of the all general and analytical accounting processes
    -Project Management to adapt firm’s accounting needs to the specificities of Web and electronic banking transactions
    -Creating and monitoring the firm’s Business Model and Business Plan
    -Budget Monitoring and monthly presentation to the shareholders
    -Cash flow monitoring, short term and long term investments
    -Presentations of the financial and strategic information to the firm’s partners and investors (weekly and monthly reports)
    -Implementation of new processes to integrate flows of electronic transactions into the accounting records
    -Fundraising/Asset Management:
    -Searches for funds, loans and public subsidies (Ministry of Research, French Innovation Center): 1 M € collected
    -Answers to calls for tenders.
    -Fundraising with Business Angels and Investment Funds: two major fundraising events organized: one in 2008 (1.8M €) and one in 2011 (5 M €)

    -Administrative and legal functions:

    -Supervising all interactions between the public administration, banks, statutory auditor, chartered accountant and the company
    -Obtaining the compulsory legal statuses within the framework of the electronic transaction activity

    -Human Resources functions:

    -Drawing up the employment contracts in association with a lawyers
    -Management and annual interview with employees
    -All administrative formalities

Formations

  • Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas / CNAM Paris (Paris)

    Paris 2010 - 2011 Master 2 in Political Science, major International Relationships

    Political Science, major in International Relationships

  • CNAM Paris : Conservatoire National Des Arts Et Métiers

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Certificat de specialisation en relations internationales

    relations internationales

  • Ecole De Commerce Européenne (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2004 - 2008 Diplome d´école de commerce europeenne

    Majeur Finance et management International - 3 Internships during the training program:
    -IFB France (Paris) – Financial Consulting Firm - 6 months (2008) -  Junior Consultant: due diligence for a merge & acquisition operation
    -Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (Paris) - World leader for luxury goods -7 months (2007): Accounting assistant at the Holding
    -Green Net Cooperative (Bangkok) - 3 months (2005

