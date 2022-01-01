Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Carine MAGE
Carine MAGE
WAREMME
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Orientation professionnelle
Formation professionnelle
Entreprises
Service Région wallonne
- Psychologue
2004 - maintenant
Emploi Formation Education
- Coordinatrice
1996 - 2004
Le petit Bourgogne
- Psychologue
1994 - 1995
Formations
EPG - Ecole De Psycho Graphologie (Villeneuve Les Avignon)
Villeneuve Les Avignon
2010 - 2011
Université De Liège ULG- FAPSE (Liège)
Liège
1987 - 1992
Psychologie
Réseau
Jean-Philippe GALAIS
Martine VEAUX
Sandrine REMY