Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sandrine REMY
Ajouter
Sandrine REMY
LIÈGE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Technifutur asbl
- Coordinatrice de Formations
2001 - maintenant
Cegis
- Formatrice en informatique
Asnières-sur-Seine
1998 - 2001
Belgacom
- Employée
Bruxelles
1997 - 1998
Services des plaintes écrites
Formations
Université De Liège (Belgique) (Liège)
Liège
1989 - 1995
Licenciée et agrégée en Psychologie
Psychologie du travail
Réseau
Carine MAGE
Laaziz MESSAOUI
Lionel DE SOUSA
Miguel BUATU NSAKU
Philippe LEDUC
Pierre FAUCONNIER
Stéphane SCHAUMBURG
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z