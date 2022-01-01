Menu

Carine MARETTE

TORONTO

En résumé

Digital architect with strong computer software and programming skills combined with proven track record of application in Risk, Accounting, Management, Marketing, Sales, and ERP systems. Experience in architecture and management of a technical team on projects of transformation towards e-commerce in a consulting firm and in a final customer or retailer

Mes compétences :
Modélisation
BPM
CRM
Urbanisation des SI
ERP

Entreprises

  • SyncBASE - Project Manager, Marketing and Business Analysis Information Systems

    2013 - maintenant •Defined IT solution Architect, Integrated managed services operations and sales team
    •Managing the marketing and business analysis IT projects related to three products – OPTRACK (stock-based compensation), CERTRACK (internal control certification) and IFRSTRACK (IFRS conversion)

  • TOP HAT - Business Development Consultant

    2013 - 2013 •Develop the business in a new market, promote the company brand to key buyers, ensuring knowledge is current and appropriate, writing strategy and value-based sales proposals

  • Cibc Pontivy - Confirm my professional project CPP

    2012 - 2013 Visa for Canada and assessment of competence

  • Uppercut Brand-id VS direct-interactive - Digital architect - Project Manager

    2010 - 2012 • Responsible for leading meetings, launching a magazine, testing, project monitoring
    • Internal Auditing at Uppercut company during the merger with brandId
    • Auditing and Advising clients (Analysis and expressions of needs, Solution rating, BPM,
    • Project Management, Driving change, Training, Webmaster Management, IHM, CRM)
    •Architect (UML, Togaf), best practice to promote ease of use, maintenance and access (ITIL). Assessed client expectations, led a team of developers and designers, assisted with project and resource plan creation, gathered business requirements, defined business solutions, created process flowcharts, prepared solution, implemented the core model
    •Summarized and presented key findings with recommendations for improvement, gathered from a variety of sources including analysis results and feedback
    •Monitored and audited the process of acquisition of 2 companies
    •Base JAVA, Research and marketing, Content Management, Order Management, Management of product information, Digital asset management

  • First Move - Digital architect - Project Manager

    2009 - 2010 • Responsible for team management, E-Business Consulting, Writing technical
    specifications, e-commerce websites, CMS, Campaigns, Customer Relationship,
    managing system Integrator, Graphics design, Master of CSS and HTML languages
    •Identify Gaps, proposed remediation and wrote specifications (customers, intern)
    •Determine scope, project-oriented, solution driven analyst and developed reports
    •Led 10 people with a development Life cycle Phases as project management
    •Developed sales e-commerce websites and sales force intranet (CRM)

  • Anaximandre - Graphiste

    LANDERNEAU 2009 - 2009 Formation Graphiste Web :
    formation Webmestre à Landerneau (29)
    - Maitrise de la Suite Adobe
    - Maitrise de l'intégration sur Dreamweaver (html, css)
    - Pratique du php
    - Pratique de l'action script 3 sur flash

  • Hôtel Port-Malo - Responsable d'un hôtel 4 étoiles

    2009 - 2009

  • KER CREATION, - Responsable du bureau d'étude

    2008 - 2009 Entreprise KER CREATION,
    Bureau d’étude à St-malo – Ille-et-Vilaine (35)
    Marque « KERDIER »
    Responsable Modéliste polyvalente pour le GIGN, Police, les ministres de France, sportifs.
    • Organisations et conceptions d’un atelier de fabrication
    • Réalisations de dossiers techniques et élaborations de croquis, patronages
    • Études des traitements au service qualité et conformité de produits

  • CENTRE CONFECTION - World Tricot - Newman - Modéliste / Piqueuse / Styliste / Modéliste

    2000 - 2008 Marques « Sonia Ryckiel, Paul et Jo Lanvin, Christian Lacroix, Louis Vuitton, Chanel »
    • Réalisations de la coupe, conceptions de produits et finitions

Formations

  • GRETA Bretagne Sud

    Vannes 2013 - 2013 niveau dscg

    Accounting Diploma

  • ESGI Engineering School (PGSM Group)

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Master of Science in Management and Consulting Engineering (IT)

    Double measure IT and Digital architect WEB e-commerce

  • ESGI Engineering School (PGSM Group)

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Bachelor of Science in Management and Consulting Engineering (IT)

  • Anaximandre

    Landerneau 2009 - 2009 Formation Graphiste Web

    Formation Web - Réalisation Graphique sur la suite Adobe.
    Intégration du site sur Dreamweaver.
    Pratique d'animation sur Flash (action script 3).
    Collaboration avec des clients potentiels.

  • Lycée Jules Lesven

    Brest 2005 - 2007 B.T.S Modéliste 2D virtuel et 3D réel

    Elaboration de patronnage sur Modaris.
    Conception de Gradation informatisée.
    Conception graphique 2D sur la suite adobe.
    Elaboration d'une conception 3D sur blender.
    Développement technique des solutions de fabrication.

  • Lycée Jules Lesven

    Brest 2003 - 2005 Modéliste / Génie industriel

    Baccalauréat S.T.I Génie mécanique - Programmation (Grafcet) :
    Etude des Graphes Fonctionnels
    (Etapes Machine/Production et calculs des temps).
    Elaboration de DT, organisation des Ateliers de fabrications.
    Conception des rateaux de fabrication et diagrammes de GANT.

  • Lycée Saint Georges

    Vannes 2001 - 2003 BEP métier de la mode et industrie connexe

    Fabrication textile haut de gamme
    Trophée du meilleur créateur
    Médaille du meilleur apprenti de France

