Carine MARETTE

-
SyncBASE
- Project Manager, Marketing and Business Analysis Information Systems
2013 - maintenant
•Defined IT solution Architect, Integrated managed services operations and sales team
•Managing the marketing and business analysis IT projects related to three products – OPTRACK (stock-based compensation), CERTRACK (internal control certification) and IFRSTRACK (IFRS conversion)
-
TOP HAT
- Business Development Consultant
2013 - 2013
•Develop the business in a new market, promote the company brand to key buyers, ensuring knowledge is current and appropriate, writing strategy and value-based sales proposals
-
Cibc Pontivy
- Confirm my professional project CPP
2012 - 2013
Visa for Canada and assessment of competence
-
Uppercut Brand-id VS direct-interactive
- Digital architect - Project Manager
2010 - 2012
• Responsible for leading meetings, launching a magazine, testing, project monitoring
• Internal Auditing at Uppercut company during the merger with brandId
• Auditing and Advising clients (Analysis and expressions of needs, Solution rating, BPM,
• Project Management, Driving change, Training, Webmaster Management, IHM, CRM)
•Architect (UML, Togaf), best practice to promote ease of use, maintenance and access (ITIL). Assessed client expectations, led a team of developers and designers, assisted with project and resource plan creation, gathered business requirements, defined business solutions, created process flowcharts, prepared solution, implemented the core model
•Summarized and presented key findings with recommendations for improvement, gathered from a variety of sources including analysis results and feedback
•Monitored and audited the process of acquisition of 2 companies
•Base JAVA, Research and marketing, Content Management, Order Management, Management of product information, Digital asset management
-
First Move
- Digital architect - Project Manager
2009 - 2010
• Responsible for team management, E-Business Consulting, Writing technical
specifications, e-commerce websites, CMS, Campaigns, Customer Relationship,
managing system Integrator, Graphics design, Master of CSS and HTML languages
•Identify Gaps, proposed remediation and wrote specifications (customers, intern)
•Determine scope, project-oriented, solution driven analyst and developed reports
•Led 10 people with a development Life cycle Phases as project management
•Developed sales e-commerce websites and sales force intranet (CRM)
-
Anaximandre
- Graphiste
LANDERNEAU
2009 - 2009
Formation Graphiste Web :
formation Webmestre à Landerneau (29)
- Maitrise de la Suite Adobe
- Maitrise de l'intégration sur Dreamweaver (html, css)
- Pratique du php
- Pratique de l'action script 3 sur flash
-
Hôtel Port-Malo
- Responsable d'un hôtel 4 étoiles
2009 - 2009
-
KER CREATION,
- Responsable du bureau d'étude
2008 - 2009
Entreprise KER CREATION,
Bureau d’étude à St-malo – Ille-et-Vilaine (35)
Marque « KERDIER »
Responsable Modéliste polyvalente pour le GIGN, Police, les ministres de France, sportifs.
• Organisations et conceptions d’un atelier de fabrication
• Réalisations de dossiers techniques et élaborations de croquis, patronages
• Études des traitements au service qualité et conformité de produits
-
CENTRE CONFECTION - World Tricot - Newman
- Modéliste / Piqueuse / Styliste / Modéliste
2000 - 2008
Marques « Sonia Ryckiel, Paul et Jo Lanvin, Christian Lacroix, Louis Vuitton, Chanel »
• Réalisations de la coupe, conceptions de produits et finitions