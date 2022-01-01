Menu

Carine N'DRI

Boulogne-Billancourt

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Boulogne-Billancourt dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

More than 15 years of experience in the support functions and a Master in management and administration allowed me to develop cross functional skills and to have a good knowledge of the organization of companies.
I am a quick learner who can absorb new ideas and I am experienced in coordinating, planning and organising a wide range of administrative activities. I am well organised and an excellent team player with a proven ability to work proactively in a complex and busy office environment.

Mes compétences :
Coordination
Pack office microsoft
Project management
Budget follow up
Organization & methode
Management of priorities
Sauveteur secouriste du travail
Team spirit
Communication
Event management

Entreprises

  • IPSEN PHARMA - Assistant to SVP and in back-up to EVP

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - maintenant I provide high executive-level administrative support to the Senior Vice President of the Endocrinology Franchise and in back up to the ComEx member.
    I coordinate projects and events such as seminars, team buildings and cocktails exercising ability to improvise, improve procedures, and meet demanding deadlines
    I liaise with all impacted departments to ensure proper communications and reporting practices

  • Credit Agricole cards & payment - Assistant to Deputy CEO and Secretary General

    2010 - 2011

  • VALEO - Assistant to CFO

    Paris 2010 - 2010

  • HomeAway France (Abritel et Homelidays) - Office Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2009

  • Imerys - Assistant to C&B Director

    2008 - 2009

  • EAGLE AVIATION - Assistant to Deputy CEO

    2004 - 2007

Formations

Réseau