Carine N'DRI

More than 15 years of experience in the support functions and a Master in management and administration allowed me to develop cross functional skills and to have a good knowledge of the organization of companies.

I am a quick learner who can absorb new ideas and I am experienced in coordinating, planning and organising a wide range of administrative activities. I am well organised and an excellent team player with a proven ability to work proactively in a complex and busy office environment.



Mes compétences :

Coordination

Pack office microsoft

Project management

Budget follow up

Organization & methode

Management of priorities

Sauveteur secouriste du travail

Team spirit

Communication

Event management