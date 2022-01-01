Carine N'DRI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Boulogne-Billancourt dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
More than 15 years of experience in the support functions and a Master in management and administration allowed me to develop cross functional skills and to have a good knowledge of the organization of companies.
I am a quick learner who can absorb new ideas and I am experienced in coordinating, planning and organising a wide range of administrative activities. I am well organised and an excellent team player with a proven ability to work proactively in a complex and busy office environment.
Mes compétences :
Coordination
Pack office microsoft
Project management
Budget follow up
Organization & methode
Management of priorities
Sauveteur secouriste du travail
Team spirit
Communication
Event management