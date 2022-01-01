Menu

Carine PEREIRA

Paris

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Lille dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Valeo - Product Line Finance Project Manager

    Paris 2013 - maintenant 7 Entities, 2 Development Centers, 900m. EUR Order in hand, 100 Projects.

    Project Management: Plan, control and analyze product line financial Project performance
    - Coordinate & Validate each business prior customer offer
    - Monitor Project from RFQ to SOP + 6 Months in order to optimize the financial results
    - Setting up of margin optimization & recovery
    - Deploy common Finance language within the business unit (Common Costing, Standard,)
    - Ensure compliance of Financial Statements with IFRS norms
    - Support units to deploy tools in a coordinated and consistent manner and share best practices

    Controlling
    - Delivery of analysis for key business decisions: Budget analysis, Review of investment request.
    - Analyse, prepare, advise and define the R&D 5 Years Plan and Budget
    - Provide the analysis of monthly results to the management

    Management:
    - Provide leadership and coordination within sites & finance staff
    - Provide formal and informal training on the tools, processes and best practices across the product line

  • VALEO - Process and Manufacturing Engineering Manager

    Paris 2011 - 2013 Process implementation & Productivity implementation
    - Analyze, prepare, advise and define the Unit industrial process within a multi-site division
    - Ensure compliance of Industrial Processes with industry standard
    - Carry out analysis of Financial impact of new process implementation
    - Continuous improvement on existing facility

    Sourcing:
    - Manage suppliers’ selection
    - Define technical characteristic & functional process
    - Ensure on time delivery
    - Manage Supplier’s quality through supplier’s audit

    Management:
    - Provided Process leadership and coordination in the project team
    - Improve communication within multi-site development

  • FAURECIA - Program Finance Controller

    2010 - 2011 Controlling:
    - Analyse, prepare, advise and define the division Business Plan
    - Monitor Project from award to SOP + 6 Months in order to optimize the financial results
    - Deploy common Finance language within the business unit (Common Costing)

    Productivity Management:
    - Implementation and follow up of audit’s productivity
    - Maintain & drive continuous improvement on unit’s productivity
    - Advise on and execute the management of risks in order to protect the Unit from financial risk exposure whilst managing business opportunities

  • FAURECIA - Manufacturing Engineer

    2008 - 2010 Manufacturing Engineer

    - Analyze, prepare the transfer of 45 Manual & Automatic line and 15 Press to Caligny plant
    - Manage suppliers during the transfer
    - Responsible of the results (TRS & Efficiency)
    - Improvement of the plant organization (Define production, and logistic targets)


    Process Engineer Production

    - Manage the results of the product lines
    - Improvement of TRS and Scraps
    - SMED , TPM & HOSHIN Workshops
    - Update the FAURECIA ‘s standards Process

  • SMW Automotive, Birmingham, Michigan, USA - Simulation Engineer

    2003 - 2003

Formations

  • École Polytecnique De Madrid ETSII (Madrid)

    Madrid 2007 - 2008 Engineering School, specialized in industrial management
    Industrial Organization, Corporate Finance

  • Université Versailles Saint Quentin

    St Quentin En Yvelines 2005 - 2005 Master's degree

    Engineering

  • Ecole Supérieure Technique Aer Auto

    Levallois Perret 2002 - 2008 Engineering School

    Engineering School, specialized in the fields of aeronautics, automotive, space and guided transport industries
    Specialization Automotive

Réseau