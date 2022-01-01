Carine PEREIRA

-
Valeo
- Product Line Finance Project Manager
Paris
2013 - maintenant
7 Entities, 2 Development Centers, 900m. EUR Order in hand, 100 Projects.
Project Management: Plan, control and analyze product line financial Project performance
- Coordinate & Validate each business prior customer offer
- Monitor Project from RFQ to SOP + 6 Months in order to optimize the financial results
- Setting up of margin optimization & recovery
- Deploy common Finance language within the business unit (Common Costing, Standard,)
- Ensure compliance of Financial Statements with IFRS norms
- Support units to deploy tools in a coordinated and consistent manner and share best practices
Controlling
- Delivery of analysis for key business decisions: Budget analysis, Review of investment request.
- Analyse, prepare, advise and define the R&D 5 Years Plan and Budget
- Provide the analysis of monthly results to the management
Management:
- Provide leadership and coordination within sites & finance staff
- Provide formal and informal training on the tools, processes and best practices across the product line
-
VALEO
- Process and Manufacturing Engineering Manager
Paris
2011 - 2013
Process implementation & Productivity implementation
- Analyze, prepare, advise and define the Unit industrial process within a multi-site division
- Ensure compliance of Industrial Processes with industry standard
- Carry out analysis of Financial impact of new process implementation
- Continuous improvement on existing facility
Sourcing:
- Manage suppliers’ selection
- Define technical characteristic & functional process
- Ensure on time delivery
- Manage Supplier’s quality through supplier’s audit
Management:
- Provided Process leadership and coordination in the project team
- Improve communication within multi-site development
-
FAURECIA
- Program Finance Controller
2010 - 2011
Controlling:
- Analyse, prepare, advise and define the division Business Plan
- Monitor Project from award to SOP + 6 Months in order to optimize the financial results
- Deploy common Finance language within the business unit (Common Costing)
Productivity Management:
- Implementation and follow up of audit’s productivity
- Maintain & drive continuous improvement on unit’s productivity
- Advise on and execute the management of risks in order to protect the Unit from financial risk exposure whilst managing business opportunities
-
FAURECIA
- Manufacturing Engineer
2008 - 2010
Manufacturing Engineer
- Analyze, prepare the transfer of 45 Manual & Automatic line and 15 Press to Caligny plant
- Manage suppliers during the transfer
- Responsible of the results (TRS & Efficiency)
- Improvement of the plant organization (Define production, and logistic targets)
Process Engineer Production
- Manage the results of the product lines
- Improvement of TRS and Scraps
- SMED , TPM & HOSHIN Workshops
- Update the FAURECIA ‘s standards Process
-
SMW Automotive, Birmingham, Michigan, USA
- Simulation Engineer
2003 - 2003