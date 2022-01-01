Retail
Carine SEGOVIA
Carine SEGOVIA
CANNES
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
AGENCE 3CAP
- Fondatrice et gérante
2011 - maintenant
Agence immobilière située à Ramatuelle (var) ayant pour champ d'action le secteur du Golfe de Saint-Tropez
Burger Sotheby's International Realty
- Agent commercial
2008 - 2011
Développement de l'offre d'appartements sur le secteur de Cannes
Produits haut de gamme
Clientèle française et étrangère
Icade Conseil
- Directeur
2006 - 2008
Cession de portefeuilles d'actifs immobiliers
Missions d'expertise immobilière
Ernst & Young
- Manager
Courbevoie
2001 - 2006
Evaluation de sociétés et d'actifs incorporels dans un contexte fiscal ou comptable
3 ans à Londres, 2 ans à Paris
Formations
University Of Notre Dame (South Bend)
South Bend
2000 - 2001
MBA spécialisation Finance
EDHEC Nice
Nice
1998 - 2001
Finance
Emmanuel GAULIN
Fabien JACQUET
Jérémie LECLERCQ
Johanna MREJEN
Laurent CANS
Pascal ZIMMERMANN
Philippe RULLAUD
Sandrine TREVISSOI
Sylvain PABAN