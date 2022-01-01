Menu

Carine SEGOVIA

CANNES

Entreprises

  • AGENCE 3CAP - Fondatrice et gérante

    2011 - maintenant Agence immobilière située à Ramatuelle (var) ayant pour champ d'action le secteur du Golfe de Saint-Tropez

  • Burger Sotheby's International Realty - Agent commercial

    2008 - 2011 Développement de l'offre d'appartements sur le secteur de Cannes
    Produits haut de gamme
    Clientèle française et étrangère

  • Icade Conseil - Directeur

    2006 - 2008 Cession de portefeuilles d'actifs immobiliers
    Missions d'expertise immobilière

  • Ernst & Young - Manager

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2006 Evaluation de sociétés et d'actifs incorporels dans un contexte fiscal ou comptable
    3 ans à Londres, 2 ans à Paris

Formations

  • University Of Notre Dame (South Bend)

    South Bend 2000 - 2001 MBA spécialisation Finance

  • EDHEC Nice

    Nice 1998 - 2001 Finance

